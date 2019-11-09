Rock walls fishing well

Anson Lin poses with a solid coral trout that ate a live stripey for its last meal.

Anson Lin poses with a solid coral trout that ate a live stripey for its last meal. Mick Underwood

Rock walls

THE rock walls around Airlie Beach have been fishing well on the run-in tide using peeled prawns or garfish fillets for grunter.

These fish are very good eating and fun to catch on light gear. Cannonvale and the new beach are both producing good flathead on soft plastics, also during the run-in tide.

Shute Harbour still has GTs about with a few nice grunter also being caught on live herring and garfish fillets.

Rachel Cunningham caught this 115cm golden spotted cod while fishing with A-One Fishing Charters. Olly Galea

Islands

With the weather up and down, the fringing reef will be best with pilchards your best bait for coral trout and sweetlip.

Plenty of pelagic fish about feeding on bait fish so try small slugs for long tail and mac tuna.

Mackerel are still about.

Try places like Hanna Point and Dolphin Point, and early morning and late afternoon along with Nara Inlet on the run-out tide.

Billfish should still be around so try trolling Dolphin Point, Lighthouse Point and Hayman wide alongside the green zones.

Joshua Franklin caught this huge 25kg giant trevally while fishing with A-One Fishing Charters. Olly Galea

Rivers

The barramundi closed season started on November 1 and these fish are now off limits.

Try the Proserpine River for grunter, salmon and bream.

Some nice crabs are showing up well up the river so don't forget the crab pots.

- Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

GREAT CATCH: Mackay's Chase Wilson caught this lovely Spanish mackerel. Olly Galea

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

The last week has been a bit of a patchy affair with regards to the reef fishing in particular.

Some days the fish have bitten like a little beauty and some impressive fish have come to the boat and on other days I've come home scratching my head thinking well what the hell was that all about.

On the days when they have played the game, some big coral trout have come boatside and they are always a sure thing for putting smiles on dials.

We've been getting a few on good old pillies and soft plastics, but at the moment it is big live baits set down deep that are claiming the best fish.

Currently I'm targeting these fish fairly close to home on the shallow fringing reefs that wrap around any mainland headlands and the inner islands and as an added bonus there has been plenty of tuna activity in the same areas.

On some days we're chasing the tuna around on the reef flats in two to three metres of water, which is just a blast.

The bait fish that the tuna are chasing on most days have been tiny so it's been the smallest of lures that have been having the most success.

Little chrome slugs in the 15-20 gram bracket have been the most reliable.

Anything bigger has been largely ignored.

(Front) Byron Gibson and (back) Olly Galea show off a spotted mackeral. Contributed

If you weren't already aware, the boat ramp at Dingo Beach is currently being upgraded.

It is estimated that the time needed to complete these works is approximately one month and for that period the boat ramp would be closed.

Plans have changed a little and there is now a temporary boat ramp going to be installed for public use while the upgrade works are being completed on the main ramp.

So if you would like to head out our way and enjoy a fish or any other boating activities in our region, you still can.

- Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters