Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRESSED UP: Part of the crowd at the Rockabilly and Tattoo Show at KC's Bar and Grill on Saturday.
DRESSED UP: Part of the crowd at the Rockabilly and Tattoo Show at KC's Bar and Grill on Saturday. Remember This Moment Photography
Entertainment

Rockabilly dresses and tattoos galore

by Monique Preston
21st May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE organisers of a Rockabilly and Tattoo Show in Airlie Beach on Saturday have been so overwhelmed at its success that they are planning to hold more of them.

KC's Bar and Grill held its inaugural show, with people coming from as far as Townsville and Mackay to take part in the festivities.

Competitions were held throughout the day, with prizes for the best rockabilly outfit, best small tattoo and best large tattoo.

KC's Bar and Grill events co-ordinator Mel Brookes said the day was a huge success.

"It was pretty much a full house all afternoon and night,” she said.

"Easily half the crowd were in rockabilly outfits and a quarter had their tattoos out.”

"It was such a mixed crowd. We had some adorable kids dressed up to some amazing couples that were dressed for the part and had the moves too.

"It was a really good vibe.”

As part of the festivities, people could get their hair and make-up done in a rockabilly style, while Band Joshy J and the Ricochets kept everyone entertained well into the night.

Mrs Brookes said those who attended were so impressed with the day that there were a lot of requests to make it an ongoing event.

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Hotel employee follows woman to room, films her in shower

    premium_icon Hotel employee follows woman to room, films her in shower

    Crime An opportunistic voyeur has faced court after using his mobile phone to film a woman in the shower while he was working at a hotel.

    'I didn't believe it': Mum's hospital trip surprise

    premium_icon 'I didn't believe it': Mum's hospital trip surprise

    News Ms Lambert had to keep standing up and pacing

    Miss World Australia: How you can help Paitin earn a crown

    premium_icon Miss World Australia: How you can help Paitin earn a crown

    News Airlie Beach model makes finals for Miss World Australia

    Doggie donations to the rescue

    premium_icon Doggie donations to the rescue

    News Boost for local organisation.