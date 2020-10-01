Rockhampton candidates lock horns in online debate tonight

THE Queensland Election campaign is full swing tonight with four candidates contesting the seat of Rockhampton participating in a debate hosted by The Morning Bulletin and The Courier Mail.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, this live streamed debate will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we will ask real questions submitted by our readers, giving candidates the opportunity showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Candidates participating in the debate include LNP's Tony Hopkins, One Nation's Torin O'Brien, KAP's Christian Shepherd, and Legalise Cannabis QLD's Laura Barnard.

Sadly incumbent Labor candidate Barry O'Rourke and newly announced Greens candiate Mick Jones have declined to participate, much to the disappointment of locals and candidates alike.

The event will be delivered via StreamYard and streamed live on The Courier Mail and The Morning Bulletin websites from 7.30 - 8pm on Thursday, October 1.

The stream will go live at 7.30pm, please be sure to refresh your page at this time.

Stay tuned for the Keppel debate

Keppel was one of 10 key seats (Barron River, Thuringowa, Mundingburra, Whitsunday, Keppel, Pumicestone, Aspley, South Brisbane, Redlands, Gaven) selected for in person debates with Peter Gleeson moderating, and will be livestreamed to our sites.

The debate is planned for midday on October 16.