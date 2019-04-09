Rockhampton meatworks set for state of the art development

Teys Rockhampton is building a new research and development facility on site. Left: An artist's impression of the planned facility.

A NEW research and development facility to test state-of-the-art carcass and meat processing equipment is planned to be built at Teys Rockhampton meatworks, the city's biggest employer.

Funding arrangements are in the process of being finalised but a development application has been submitted to Rockhampton Regional Council.

Teys' manager of corporate and industry affairs, John Langbridge said the facility was a "reasonable-sized build" and would create many jobs and local contracts in the short term during the course of the build.

"Australia is a relatively small global player in terms of its cattle production, but Australia is a world leader in terms of the value of its beef exports, outranking most of its competitors," Mr Langbridge said.

Teys Rockhampton is building a new research and development facility on site Christine Mckee

"A lot of this is about building capability in the industry in general to be able to take on board this new technology.

"The addition of a research and development facility on its current site will enable Teys and its suppliers to test and implement new technologies to ensure that it remains globally competitive into the future."

The building, which is believed to cost in the vicinity of $8million, will be located adjacent to the existing production line and will enable a small number of carcasses to be directed to the space in order to test new equipment.

Mr Langbridge said the proposed facility would further strengthen the long-term viability of the operation, provide an internationally important research and development space and reinforce Rockhampton's identity as the beef capital of Australia.

EXPANDING: Teys Rockhampton general manager of operations Wasantha Mudannayake heads a staff of 850 workers. Allan Reinikka ROK060218ateys1

He said it would make no significant change to overall operations, production volumes, processing activities, staff numbers, traffic or potential environmental impacts and would be undertaken in a manner that would not impact on the amenity of existing residents within the broader Lakes Creek community.

"This is the start of a long journey," Mr Langbridge said.

"This proposed research and development room will help the company maintain its global competitiveness.

"In doing so we will underpin the employment future of the workforce and support the beef producers in CQ.

"This facility will also build on the learnings from the first commercial prototype of the Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry machine introduced to the world during Beef 2018."