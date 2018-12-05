Rockhampton slammed with torrential rain, hail and wind

Members of the Rockhampton community help move a fallen tree on East St.

7.30PM: Rain is pouring and the thunder is rumbling in Rockhampton as it appears that the last of the storm cell is passing through the city.

LATEST RADAR: Rain is belting down again in Rockhampton, but it looks to be the last wave of it. BoM

Yeppoon's power has been restored to the majority of customers.

There are suburbs around Rockhampton that are still without electricity including the areas around Depot Hill and Allenstown on the south-side and the parts of Koongal, Berserker, Lakes Creek and Kawana are lacking power on the north-side.

6.20PM: THE power is still out for a number of suburbs in the Rockhampton and Yeppoon region according to the Ergon Outages website.

CURRENT OUTAGES: Ergon's outage finder still has 11000 homes listed as being without power. Ergon

Over 11000 residences are still listed as being without power, down from the peak of 25000 earlier this afternoon.

6PM: THE Morning Bulletin's photographer has been roaming around Rockhampton, capturing images of the aftermath of the storm.

5.50PM: AT 5pm, Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre suffered a power outage and was consequently evacuated according to their Facebook page.

"Customers, please be advised Yeppoon Central is currently being evacuated as power will not be restored to the centre today. A mains electricity feed has been damaged in the storm," the shopping centre spokesperson said.

"Big W and Woolworths will also be closing until further notice. Customers in the basement car park are advised to stay until the storm has passed for their own safety.

"We will remain closed until power can be fully restored to the centre. We will keep our Facebook page updated with progress. Stay safe everyone."

5.17PM: ROCKHAMPTON'S airport stopped recording rainfall during the storm so we're relying on local's rain gauge results:

Frenchville 124mm

Koongal 104mm

Norman Gardens 115mm

Gracemere 48mm

Midgee 72mm

Marmor 85mm

Bajool 80mm

The Caves 43mm

Taranganba 45mm

Kabra 29mm

Park Avenue 78mm

Kawana 57mm

Raglan 76mm

WINNER WINNER: This Frenchville rain gauge collected 124 mm, the largest rainfall result for the Rockhampton region. Edwina Andrew

STOCKLAND UPDATE: THE Morning Bulletin understands that some of the stores were affected by the rain, with some issues involving their roofing.

A witness reported Coffee Club having a leaking roof and was flooded and efforts were currently underway to remove the water.

Adam Warry said the shopping centre has localised flooding/run off underneath.

"Westpac's ceiling is damaged/ leaking, Spendless shoes has water damage, There is water running out of lights in the public area (rock entry), escalator shut near jeans west as water is running out of the ceiling. And woolies has water around the checkouts.," Mr Warry said.

5PM: THE latest rainfall radar shows the rain has cleared Rockhampton for the time being giving emergency services time to take stock of the situation.

Marlborough and Yeppoon are being hit with heavy rain and a storm front is headed towards Mackay.

CURRENT RAIN: The latest rainfall radar is showing a clear patch around Rockhampton. BoM

STORM DAMAGE: Fallen tree on William St, Allenstown. Brad Spencer?

4.55PM: IN THEIR latest advice at 4.30pm, the Bureau of Meteorology latest severe thunderstorm warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones is in place for Central Coast Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia Forecast Districts.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Some of the locations which may be affected include Collinsville, Mareeba, Marlborough, St Lawrence, Clare and Julatten.

Flash flooding is impacting streets throughout Rockhampton following a severe thunderstorm that hit on Tuesday afternoon. Alexandra St. Frazer Pearce

CQ Health has confirmed that lightning strikes have caused damage at the Rockhampton Hospital.

They have confirmed there is no risk to patient safety and some back up generators are working.

Reports have suggested that the roof at The Coffee Club in Stockland has collapsed but Centre management were unable to provide confirmation.

There is no word yet on any potential injuries.

4.45PM: STOCKLANDS Rockhampton has closed it doors and is no longer letting anyone in or out as a severe thunderstorm slams Rockhampton.

Reports indicate that many stores have lost power and escalators are not working due to flooding.

Stores near entry reports are also reportedly flooding.

There are reports of a two vehicle traffic crash near the entrance of CQUniversity on Yaamba Rd, with one patient needing to be assessed by emergency services.

Heavy rainfall is currently falling along the QLD coast. Stormcast

4.20PM: TORRENTIAL rain and damaging winds have caused chaos in the Rockhampton streets as workers rush to get home.

Reports indicate that a bus with 13 children on board has run into a car due to low viability.

Trees have been uprooted with wind gusts of up to 78km being recorded in Rockhampton during a sever thunderstorm.

Members of the Rockhampton community help move a fallen tree on East St. Aden Stokes

There are reports of flooding in the car park of Stocklands and water coming under the doors of shops.

Businesses are closing early due to damage.

As many as 2,578 customers have been left without power in and around Rockhampton, with reports buildings have been struck by lightning.

Stocklands carpark has flooded. Shay Millers

Ergon Energy currently has crews working to restore power around the region.

Flash flooding is impacting streets as workers try to find cover for their cars or make their way home.

3.45PM: PARTS of Central Queensland are currently being drench by torrential rain and damaging winds and a severe thunderstorm passes over the region.

Rockhampton, Blackwater and Mount Morgan are all being warned to expect more sever weather as the storms pass over.

This satellite image shows the intensity of the rain (in red) as the storm hits Rockhampton yesterday. Stormcast

Traffic was back up along Bolsover Street in the CBD as workers scrambled to get their cars undercover.

Police were directing traffic in some parts of the city as residents tried to get home or get their car to cover.

Over 1000 Rockhampton residents are currently without power, with Ergon Energy working to restore power to 1,072 customers.

Reports indicate Rockhampton's North side is currently being hit by a hailstorm, with golf ball sized hail stones falling in some parts.

2PM: SEVERE thunderstorms are continuing to roll across parts of the region, with more expected this afternoon.

The rapidly moving system is now expected to impact Gladstone, Bundaberg, Gympie, Rainbow Beach and surrounding areas over the next several hours.

In just one hour, 74mm fell at Sexton, north of Gympie with heavy rain and damaging winds expected to lash parts of the Central Interior, Capricornia and the Wide Bay and Burnett regions.

The Bureau of Meteorology says damaging winds, heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and large hailstones will impact areas across the state this afternoon.

1.10PM: BLACKWATER and Mount Morgan are now in the firing line of sever thunderstorms moving across the region this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has just updated a sever thunderstorm warning to include parts of the Central Interior, Capricornia and Wide Bay regions.

Those areas are being told to expect damaging winds, heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and large hailstone over the next several hours.

BOM has updated a severe thunderstorm warning to include parts of CQ including Mount Morgan and Blackwater. Bureau of Meteorology

1PM: PARTS of Central Queensland have already seen heavy downpours this afternoon in the lead up to severe thunderstorms across the region.

Biloela received 21.2mm in the space of 15 minutes, and recorded wind gusts of up to 69km/h.

Yeppoon has recorded wind gusts of up to 39km/h, while the Rosslyn Bay Harbour has recorded gusts of 35km/h.

In the Central Highlands, Rolleston has recorded wind gusts of up to 30km/h.

12.30PM: AN earlier severe thunderstorm warning has been updated to include parts of Capricornia this afternoon.

Residents in Biloela, Taroom, Monto, Baralaba, Theodore and Moura are being told to prepare for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and large hailstones.

The forecast for thunderstorms yesterday around 4pm . Brisbane Storm Chasers

The initial warning was for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

BOM has updated a severe thunderstorm warning to include parts of Capricornia as well as the Central Highlands and Coalfields. The Bureau of Meteorology

EARLIER: THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields for this afternoon.

The bureau has said the thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, potential flash flooding and large hailstones for Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt Forecast Districts.

The Bureau has issued a severe storm warning for parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields for this afternoon. The Bureau of Meteorology

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.