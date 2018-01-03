Rockwalls the place for jack

Islands

REPORTS from the islands have been a bit slow with the weather the way it has been over the past week. Shute Harbour has been the pick of the places with protection from the northerly winds. Shute Harbour has had some good size giant trevally and at first light tuna schools have also been biting around the Shute Harbour and Long Island sound area. Some anglers have been catching a few northern bluefin and mack tuna. South Molle and Daydream Islands have been fishing well for coral trout and grassy sweetlip.

Rockwalls

AIRLIE'S rockwalls are the place to be, with a couple of anglers catching some good size mangrove jack and one lucky angler caught a nice coral trout off the sailing club rockwall. Grunter are getting caught around Port of Airlie and Whisper Bay boat ramp rockwalls with the best tide being a rising tide late afternoon using prawns and squid. Barramundi have been reported in good numbers around the Port of Airlie. With barramundi season closed until midday on February 1 these fish need to be released ASAP as the fish are breeding at the moment.

Rivers/creeks

THE Proserpine river has been crabbing well and will only get better with recent rain getting the crabs moving. King salmon have been getting caught in good numbers fishing the deep bends of the river using live prawns or small mullet. Soft vibes are the pick of the lures, with anglers using vibes catching a good feed of salmon. A few anglers using bait are reporting good size grunter in the river using dead baits. Repulse Bay has had a huge run of big grunter as well with anglers reporting them close to 70cm.

-Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

TROPICAL TREASURE: Local lad and Reel Addiction regular Rob Lloyd-Lewis with a nice coral trout. Mick Underwood

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

THE fishing gods have shone upon us for Christmas with the action firing up on the piscatorial front. Up the creeks there are plenty of crabs and prawns being caught and a few nice mangrove jack also. The inshore islands and reefs are poking along nicely as well with holiday makers catching their fill of coral trout and black spot tuskfish. The smaller tides combined with the run of light winds have cleared the water up around the outer edges of the islands and this has helped improve the pelagic fishing out wide.

There have been plenty of tuna mackerel and multiple species of trevally on the prowl.

-Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing