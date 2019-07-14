Menu
CLIFF CRASH: A man was lucky to walk away from the scene where his car plunged 30m off a cliff near Mount Morgan.
News

Rocky motorist lucky to survive a 30m cliff plunge

Leighton Smith
by
14th Jul 2019 10:49 AM
A MAN was lucky to be alive after a horror 30m plunge off a cliff southwest of Rockhampton this morning.

The accident happened in the small town of Walterhall about 3.50am, with a 21-year-old Norman Garden man escaping with shoulder and ankle injuries.

LUCKY GUY: A Rockhampton man was lucky to survive a crash off a cliff at Walterhall, near Mount Morgan.
Four police crews, two ambulances and a fire truck were tasked to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the man was able to walk away from his purple Holden Commodore which went off the cliff at School St.

He was taken to nearby Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the accident is still unknown at this stage.

