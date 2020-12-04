Rodd returns as Qld winner on day honouring Bob Bayliss

Members of the Bayliss family honoured former Ipswich Turf Club clerk of the course Bob, who passed away on Tuesday. Pictured are Will Murphy, Georgia Langlands, Jake Bayliss, Sharon Howes, Courtney Langlands, Hazel Bayliss and Regan Bayliss.

TURF CHAT

Brett Kitching

JOCKEY Michael Rodd returned to riding from a Queensland base today on a hot afternoon at Bundamba.

Rodd rode La Ready Rosa to a narrow victory in the second race of the day and at his first ride upon his return to a permanent base in Queensland.

The mercury touched on 38 degrees in the middle of the race meet reaching a peak at 3.30pm.

Rodd is no stranger to riding in Queensland after undergoing his apprenticeship in the Sunshine State.

In the 2003-04 season, Rodd collected the Ipswich Jockey's Premiership in his first year as a senior jockey.

He won the apprentice's premiership for the three consecutive prior seasons at Ipswich as well.

Rodd soonafter moved to Hong Kong before returning to Australia in 2005.

Coincidentally, Rodd's first ride back in Australia at that time was at Ipswich for a winner.

Michael Rodd then moved to a Victorian base which ultimately led to a Melbourne Cup win in 2007 with Efficient.

The following year he collected a Cox Plate win aboard Maldivian.

Since that time Rodd has spent a number of years in the saddle in Singapore prior to returning to Australia to ride predominantly in the southern states.

Jockey Michael Rodd rides La Ready Rosa to victory in Ipswich, at his first ride back in Queensland.

Today marked his permanent return to Queensland for the first time in more than 15 years.

La Ready Rosa is trained by Tony Gollan and was having her maiden race start today after two trials.

Despite the outside draw from the tricky 800 metre start, a perfect ride from Rodd allowed the three-year-old filly to head the Pat Duff trained Proudly Grey in the shadows of the post.

This was the ninth win for the Tony Gollan stable this season as he moved to within one of the ladder lead held by Chris Munce.

Jockey Michael Rodd aboard La Ready Rosa

Vale Bob Bayliss

THE fifth race of the day at Ipswich was named after former clerk of the course Bob Bayliss, who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

The funeral was held with the close family yesterday.

Today, three generations were in attendance along with Bob's wife Hazel at Ipswich for the "Vale Bob Bayliss Handicap".

The winner of the race was Gratsie for Toowoomba trainer Harry Richardson. That give rider Justin Stanley a race-to-race double.

Bob's late father Colin was a life member at the Ipswich Turf Club and Bob was employed as the clerk of the course for four decades.

Bob's daughter Sharon performed clerk of the course duties for two decades and famously led her brother Jamie back to scale after his win aboard Dixie Kid in the 1989 Ipswich Cup.

Jamie's sons Regan and Jake continue making their way as leading jockeys and each have collected three Group 1 wins at an early stage of their careers.

Another generation of the family is employed at the Ipswich Turf Club as patrons have become use to the smiling face of Sharon's daughter Courtney Langlands on race day.

All the well wishes of the club members go out to the family after the loss of another of the famous Ipswich racing Bayliss family.

Next meeting

IPSWICH racing in December continues next Wednesday, followed by meetings on Thursdays 17th and 24th to see out 2020 racing.

Racing for 2021 at Bundamba has an early start on New Year's Day.