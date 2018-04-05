Menu
Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

EPILEPSY ADVOCATE: Roger Fyfe pictured at Abell Point Marina.
Jessica Lamb
by

LAST week former resident Roger Fyfe returned to Airlie Beach after 27 years to "combine the campaign of No Fear for Purple Day with the traditional Easter message of new beginnings.”

Purple Day is held every March 26 to make people aware of epilepsy and how Australians with the devastating condition can live just as a normal conventional (or unconventional) life as anyone else.

Mr Fyfe has had the condition most of his life and is an ambassador for Epilepsy Action Australia based in Sydney.

He explained even though the brain disorder which can trigger seizures is common and can affect anybody.

"It is little known and (little) understood by most people,” he said.

"Recent research by EAA, actually shows awareness decreasing with just an average 23 per cent of people knowing about it.

Mr Fyfe said this is further compounded by a huge social stigma largely generated by fear and ignorance which can lead to discrimination.

"Hence the tagline 'Know Epilepsy. No Fear' media campaign for Purple Day 2018,” he said.

"Yes, it can be and is often considered a disability, hidden from sight most of the time, but there is very good chance of control and a high percentage of Australians with the condition drive, work in some way and live normal lives.”

In the early nineties Mr Fyfe worked with skipper Dan Van Blarcom ferrying holidaymakers to Daydream Island.

Mr Fyfe's final message to those who may feel dis-heartened: "Who says you can't do anything?”

"There are always other ways to do the same or similar thing. Don't give up. Even when the sea gets rough - keep sailing on!”

For more information call 1300 37 45 37 or check EAA's website.

Topics:  epilepsy action australia purple day whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

