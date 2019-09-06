Roger's memory rides on at Whitsundays Poker Run

SPECIAL EVENT: The inaugural memorial Whitsundays Jolly Roger Poker Run will take place on September 21.

SPECIAL EVENT: The inaugural memorial Whitsundays Jolly Roger Poker Run will take place on September 21. Contributed

THE late Roger Burgess was renowned for his love of the Whitsundays community.

Mr Burgess, who died in 2015, was known for his fine work for a number of local charities and as the founder of the Whitsunday Poker Run.

Later this month, his legacy will live on when the inaugural Memorial Jolly Roger Poker Run takes place.

His sister Su Desmond said a group of people wanted to continue the tradition started by Mr Burgess.

"We wanted to pick up where he left off,” she said.

"The toy runs and poker runs took place for about six years before Roger died of cancer four years ago.

"He made a big impact in the community, everyone knew the work he did for various causes and we wanted to keep his work alive.”

Ms Desmond said the Poker Run would be held on September 21 and leave from Conway Beach.

"There will be some mystery in this poker run,” she said.

"We start at Conway Beach and will travel to four other locations in the area.

"We'll stop at one of the places for lunch and finish at The Shed Bar in Airlie Beach.”

The fun will take place there with a burnout competition and comedian booked to perform.

A monster raffle will feature a number of outstanding prizes, including a Ladies Day Out for two in Airlie Beach.

There will also be a goose club raffle and the $1000 cash draw also promises to be popular.

Ms Desmond said the day was open to all and predicted more than 150 vehicles would be part of it.

"The Poker Run will not just be about bikes, but cars as well,” she said.

"With cars you can have the whole family involved. The more people the merrier.

"If you've got a bike that's great, a car, that's great, a scooter, a bus, that's great as well.

"If you want to be part of it and need a lift we can organise that as well.”

Funds raised by the poker run will go to the Green Room at Proserpine Hospital.

Cost is $20 per hand, $70 for two hands and a t-shirt or $50 if you pre-book.

Contact Tony Topping at thatsabitdodgy@gmail.com, Su Desmond 0437 339 652 or Jo Little 0438 453 166 for more or visit www.facebook. com/events/483044875587674/