Rogue pee-wee causes mayhem in Main Street

DUCK N' WEAVE: A rogue pee wee has been terrorising pedestrians on Main Street. Sue Hurt

A rogue pee-wee aka Magpie-lark has left five Whitsunday pedestrians with eye injuries during the last 48 hours.

The pedestrians had been riding along the main street in Airlie Beach when they were swooped by the pee-wee sustaining corneal abrasions to the surface of the eye.

A scratch on the eye's surface not only disrupts vision but can also leave the eye susceptible to infection.

Proserpine Hospital Director of Medical Services Dr Shaun Grimes said corneal injuries had to be treated with antibiotics and recommended people wear hats and sunglasses when walking to protect their eyes from bird strikes.

"Most corneal abrasions settle down and people make a full recovery,” Dr Grimes said.

"We treat the injury with antibiotics to make sure no infection develops.”

The five people all experienced significant pain and will be monitored and provided with follow-up care to ensure there are no persisting injuries.

Dr Grimes said that anyone who suffers corneal abrasions or injuries due to bird strike should seek medical assistance immediately.

"If you think you've got a corneal abrasion it's important you have a medical assessment as soon as possible.”