Roll up, roll up, the circus is coming to the Whitsundays

ROLL UP: The Great Moscow Circus will be showing at Bowen Showgrounds from October 9-13. Aerialists Tahlia and Tianni Weber and clown Walison Muh watch Andrew Dudkin, Heorhii Mykhailenko and Anton Ihoshyn perform their trampoline act.

ROLL up, roll up and get ready to send in the clowns because the circus is coming to the Whitsundays and it's bringing along some of the most exhilarating and adrenaline-pumping acts yet.

Ready to arrive with a flurry when it rolls into Bowen next month, the Great Moscow Circus is promising viewers an action-packed show of death-defying stunts and extreme acrobatics.

Marketing manager Mark Edgley said The Great Moscow Circus, which has never visited Bowen before, reinvents itself every year, with the latest version putting the focus on thrilling stunts.

First landing in Australia in 1965, the Great Moscow Circus shines a light on breathtaking aerial performers, high wire walkers, and Australia's top trial riders, The Flair Riders.

"It is truly an event that appeals to people of all ages," Mr Edgley said.

"We want something with no lull in the action, that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats for the whole two and a half hours.

"I can't even say there's one thing that stands out as they're all so amazing, but possibly the highwire walkers as they don't have a safety net below them, which is crazy to see.

"There's also trapeze, silks, hula hoops and the Wheel of Death, a large steel wheel which one of the guys stands on the outside of and runs it around the track."

Mr Edgley said that he was proud to say the circus has the best cast members possible.

BALANCED: The Great Moscow Circus is coming to the Whitsundays. Travis Petford

"For every new performance, we bring a new cast, and we attract performers from all over the world," he said.

"For this iteration, we have performers from Russia, the Ukraine, Belarus, Colombia, Brazil, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

In what many will call a positive sign of the times, The Great Moscow Circus no longer has exotic animals in its performance.

Mr Edgely said the only animals used in the show were miniature ponies, but that wouldn't stop a lot of the action traditionally seen at a circus.

"We know that many will be happy to hear we no longer have animals except the ponies, but they can still expect a lot of your traditional circus action.

"For example, we have an absolutely brilliant clown who will have the entire crowd in stitches."

Performances will run from October 9-13 in Bowen and from October 17-20 in Airlie Beach.

Tickets are now available to buy from here or are available to purchase from the box office on the day.