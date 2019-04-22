Roll your sleeves up for tattoo and rockabilly event

FUN FOR ALL: Tattoo appreciators and rockabilly lovers, be sure to put this one in the diary.

FUN FOR ALL: Tattoo appreciators and rockabilly lovers, be sure to put this one in the diary. Contributed

AIRLIE Beach institution KC's Bar and Grill will be rolling out the red carpet for people to flaunt their modern works of body art, or tattoos.

The beloved venue, with the help of Majestic Art, will be hosting Airlie Beach's first rockabilly and tattoo show.

Punters are encouraged to don their best rockabilly outfits and to come prepared to exhibit the works of art inked into their skin.

"The whole idea is about getting rid of that horrible stigma surrounding tattoos,” said KC's Bar and Grill's marketing coordinator Mel Brookes.

"We want to show everyone that it is actually art, they're walking canvases.”

The event kicks off at about 2pm on May 18, and there will plenty on offer for attendees, including live music, competitions and prizes.

For those who think their tattoos are something else, there will be an opportunity for them to be judged by professionals in two competitions.

On the judging panel will be the king of ink himself, Majestic Art owner and artist Kevin Maxwell, and participants can enter into the small tattoo or large tattoo piece.

"Some people like to hang art on their walls and some people like to wear it on their skin,” he said.

Mr Maxwell said his love of art was what propelled him into the industry.

There will also be a best dressed prize for rockabilly outfits, so everyone is encouraged to go all out.

Prizes include vouchers and merchandise from KC's Bar and Grill, CQ Adventure Flights, BrightEyes Airlie Beach and a three-day pass to Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Ms Brookes said the whole event is aimed at normalising tattoos.

"We wanted to show people in this day and age that people with tattoos are not a bikie or a rock head. An office chick can have one, your grandma might have one, they're just for everyone.”

For more information regarding the event, and for the opportunity to win even more prizes, check out KC's Bar and Grill's Facebook page.

ROCK ON

WHAT: Rockabilly and Tattoo Show

WHEN: May 18 from 2pm

WHERE: KC's Bar and Grill

COST: Free entry, with normal drink and meal prices.

Some competitions will have an entry fee.