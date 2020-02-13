Roller Coaster Ride for Cancer

TRAINING: Seven of the usual 20 riders met bright and early for a training ride, preparing for the Bowen Roller Coaster Cancer Challenge Bike Ride in March. Pictured: (Left to right) Allan Sanderson, Brian Byrnes, Melinda Howell, Pamela Pritchard, Theresa Mayhew, Russell Mayhew, Jenna Mayhew, Robert Lees.

BOWEN to Collinsville is not a distance many would contemplate cycling, this crew however, are taking the 180km ride on and raising funds for cancer while doing it.

Meeting bright and early on Sunday morning, the seven riders pictured above took the ‘rain, hail or shine’ saying to heart, as it began bucketing down just in time for their training ride for the Bowen Roller Coaster Ride.

The first ride took place in 1989, organised to support local nurse Claire Mitchell (née Must), originally riding from Townsville to Bowen and raising just $40.

Over the years the ride grew in size and changed shape, eventually settling on the Bowen to Collinsville route in about 1993 and it’s now held every year.

This year, the ride will be raising funds for Tour de Cure taking place over two days on March 7 and 8 with about 80 riders nominated so far.

Roller Coaster Ride committee member and self-titled “downhill sprinter”, Rob Lee, said he initially signed up after someone challenged him that he couldn’t do it.

One year on and Mr Lee is back again and happy to be supporting the “very important” cause.

“All the money goes to a good cause, to find a cure for cancer,” he said.

“Cancer, in some way or form, has affected everyone. It has just taken such a big toll in our community. And we want to do our little bit to help try to find a cure.”

The 180km ride is split over two 90km days with an overnight camp in Collinsville.

Despite competing in other long distance charity rides, Mr Lee said this one was one of the toughest.

“It’s a very tiring ride, it’s actually a lot harder than the Townsville to Cairns ride because of all the hills and undulation,” he said.

Mr Lee said that aside from raising money for cancer, the ride had benefits for the riders as well.

“There’s the social side of things and it’s good for getting fit but also helps you mentally,” he said.

“Everyone has something they need to talk about sometimes.”

The funds raised from the ride will go to supporting Tour de Cure, with Bowen resident Naomi Land set to complete this year’s race in April cycling the huge nine-day event from Newcastle to Noosa Heads.

Mr Lee is also taking part in this year’s Tour de Cure ride, doing an experience ride from Ipswich to Noosa Heads.

Mr Lee welcomed any donations to the cause, saying they raised $27,000 last year and had a goal of $40,000 this year.

“We are fundraising, so all the riders need to raise $2000 as a minimum,” he said.

“There are raffles going around town if people want to donate,” he said.

“We know times are tough with everything that’s going on but if we all can do a bit, it all helps.”

Last year the $27,000 was broken up to donate to different causes, including $17,000 to support the Tour de Cure and $10,000 to CQ Rescue.

There is more information on the best way to donate on the Bowen Roller Coaster Cancer Challenge Facebook page, or phone Rob Lee on 0414 881 359.