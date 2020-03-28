Menu
Laurel Hanson took safety measures when casting her vote in Proserpine.
ROLLING COVERAGE: Slow start to election in Whitsundays

Laura Thomas
28th Mar 2020 10:25 AM
IT WAS a slow start to the election this morning at the Proserpine polling booths as more than 50 per cent of voters across the region hit the polls early.

Voters trickled in from 8am when voting opened and numbers flowing in have remained steady throughout the morning.

While concerns over coronavirus were pegged as a big issue in the lead up to the election, several Proserpine voters were more concerned about what the council will do to help the region recover rather than safety measures at the booths themselves.

Luigi Russo has lived in Proserpine for several years and said measures to stop the spread of the virus should have been taken earlier.

“It’s no good voting because where are they going to get the money from with the current COVID-19?” he said.

“That’s a very big concern.”

A fresher face in the region, Hams Jerard, who moved to Proserpine a few months ago said the measures taken by the Electoral Commission helped ensure voter safety.

“There’s not a lot of people in there and then they have marked places to stand, so it didn’t scare me much,” he said.

However, Laurel Hanson, who falls into the high-risk category for the disease, took extra precautions and wore a protective face mask to cast her vote.

She believed the election should have been cancelled to protect the community.

“People’s lives are more important than the election,” she said

Voting remains open until 6pm this evening.

polling booths proserpine voting numbers whitsunday council elections 2020 whitsunday regional council elections 2020
