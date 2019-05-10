Rolling Stones Experience to play at grand opening

STONES SATISFACTION: The Rolling Stones Experience with play at Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub.

STONES SATISFACTION: The Rolling Stones Experience with play at Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub. Alan Fortunato

AIRLIE Beach Hotel's The Pub will celebrate its grand opening on May 18.

To mark the occasion, a Rolling Stones cover band will ensure that those who attend will rock the night away.

The Rolling Stones Experience is a rock 'n' roll band that really rocks out and recreates that Stones' sound and the songs you know and love with authenticity and professionalism, with band members having more than 150 years of combined experience between them.

They like it, live and breathe it and they do it well.

It's what they've been doing all their adult lives.

The Rolling Stones Experience is not just another tribute band thrown together, they've been crafting their art of The Rolling Stones for more than 10 years and are as close as you can get to the real thing.

Fronting the band is John van Zyl - a man that has been making people stop in their tracks for the past decade.

He is a seasoned entertainer and was born to be Mick Jagger.

His uncanny look and eerily similar vocal style make him an instantly recognisable Jagger performer.

"People have been telling me for a long time I looked like Mick Jagger,” van Zyl said.

"I love the energy of 'being Jagger'. I love portraying such a great showman, he's an outstanding front man and I connect with the prowling, strutting, flaunting and giving the audience everything I've got.”

Van Zyl's love affair with the Rolling Stones began at an early age.

"I was hooked when I got their first album when I was a skinny 17-year-old kid,” he said.

The Rolling Stones Experience will belt out a massive set of memorable hits including (I can't get no) Satisfaction, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Get Off My Cloud, Paint it Black, Honky Tonk Woman and Brown Sugar to name just a few.

Airlie Beach Hotel marketing manager Mark Wilkins said the band would fire up at 7.30pm at the grand opening and play until about 10pm.

Comedian Mike Bennett will also MC the night at The Pub, which was the old Capers.

Everyone is welcome to join in the party, with free entry.

Mr Wilkins said the opening night would have a casual atmosphere.

"What we're trying to achieve is we have everything for everyone,” he said.