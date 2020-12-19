Menu
CLOSE-CALLS: Emergency services rushed to two crashes in the past 12 hours.
Motoring

Rollover, bike crash: Close-calls in Rural View, Airlie

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
19th Dec 2020 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services were called to two separate, close-call crashes in the region in the past 12 hours.

A man in his 50s was taken to Mackay Base Hospital after a collision between a car and a motorbike on Mackay Bucasia Rd at 6.27am Saturday.

He was in a stable condition with a chest injury.

Paramedics were also called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Shute Harbour Rd and Macarthur Dr, Cannonvale, about 11.30pm Friday.

A man in his 30s with a leg injury and a woman in her 30s with a shoulder injury were taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

The impact of the crash caused one of the cars to rollover.

