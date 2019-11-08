Menu
The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area.
Toddler found in backyard pool dies in hospital

Tara Miko
8th Nov 2019 7:44 AM
A TODDLER who was found face down in a backyard pool in Roma last week has died in hospital in Brisbane.

The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area about 6.30pm Wednesday last week when the man returned to the home and, just minutes later, realised the boy was not with him.

An off-duty paramedic was the first on scene when the boy was pulled from the pool and administered immediate first-aid.

The toddler was taken to Roma Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital that night.

He remained in Brisbane and passed away on Saturday.

Roma Patrol Inspector Ray Vine last week told The Chronicle it was a tragic incident.

