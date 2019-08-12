Roma's young scientist set for the world stage

SMART: Annabel Flower is working on a science project with the CSIRO, and will be presenting some of her work at a TED Talk.

Jorja McDonnell

ANNABEL Flower has been working hard to save the lives of Emphysema patients across Australia.

The 14-year-old Roma State College student has spent six months studying a drug to treat emphysema patients with the CSIRO, and on Monday, will share her findings with the world.

"With the CSIRO, I'm involved in CREST - an Australia-wide program that recognises scientific enquiries of students.

"It is an independent program that enables me to to continue my research, investigating how the drug Glycopyrrolate can treat emphysema.

"The study itself is called The role of Glycopyrrolate in reducing Emphysema- related saliva accumulation."

Miss Flower has been invited to share her research at a TED Talk for the Pharmacy Australia Centre of Excellence.

"It has been the most incredible opportunity to be a part of this," she said.

"I wouldn't have thought in a million years that I would be able to do anything like this.

"Then being invited to go and do a TED Talk, that was pretty cool; there are other student speakers, but I'm told I'll be the youngest."

Along the way, Annabel was supervised by her science teacher, Jo Rickert.

"She has been the driving force behind all of this, along with our school lab tech Mrs Thomas - it has been great to have them help me organise my experiments."