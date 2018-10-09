Ronald McDonald House charity gala to be held at the BIG4

'OHANA' means family, and the Whitsunday Ronald McDonald House (RMDH) are all about providing assistance to local families affected by childhood cancer.

So join RMDH for their annual charity gala to raise much-needed funds to support Ronald McDonald House North Australia.

This year's gala will be a Hawaiian-themed event held at The Palm House at BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

RMDH North Australia, located at Townsville Hospital, assists families affected by childhood cancer with accommodation, travel, clothing, food and other essentials that they may need during a medical emergency.

Local community support is relied upon to help care for sick children and their families when they need it most, so the proceeds of this event will be going towards doing just that.

RMDH Charities North Australia CEO Amy Cooper said the Whitsunday Gala was a wonderful way for the community to help their own during difficult times.

"Last year, 33 per cent of families who needed accommodation at our hospital-adjacent house came from the Mackay and Whitsunday region - our biggest user group,” she said.

"We are very grateful to (volunteer gala committee) and all of the gala sponsors for their support in ensuring we can continue to support these seriously ill children and their families when they need it most.”

Whitsunday RMHC committee member Courtney Leifels said they are expecting lots of brightly dressed guests on the night.

"I would encourage everyone to support such a worthy cause. We have more than 80 families from our area alone who have utilised the house with their sick children,” she said.

Silent auctions will take place throughout the event and live entertainment will be provided by the local live band Baby Boomers who, Ms Leifels said, has supported the charity for several years.

Ball tickets are $150 per person and include canapes on arrival, a two-course sit down dinner, beer, wine and soft drinks, entertainment, a candy buffet and more.

For $15 extra, guests can add spirits to the drinks package.

Tables of ten can be arranged for $1500.

Book tickets online at trybooking.com.