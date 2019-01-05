High-rise halfwits risk lives for view to die for

Two people have been snapped risking their lives at the Argus Apartments. Picture: Juhani Jauhiainen

TWO men chanced it all in the last days of 2018, risking turning year's end into the very end as they climbed to outrageous heights for a morning view.

The men were caught on camera by early riser Juhani Jauhiainen over the weekend after he heard yelling from outside when making his morning coffee.

He was surprised to see two men on the roof of the Argus Apartments in the city.

"I looked over on the balcony and there they were. It looked like they were drunk," Mr Jauhiainen said.

People have risked their lives at CBD buildings The Oaks Elan (above left and right: Pictures: Stuart Butler) and The Argus (below left and right: Picture: Juhani Jauhiainen) in the past month

"They were pretty loud, I wouldn't be surprised if they woke people up."

He guessed the men were in their 20s and said although it was a narrow climb it wasn't difficult for them to reach the roof.

After snapping a photo, Mr Jauhiainen said the men jumped down and returned to their apartment.

"I'm guessing they were just staying for a few days. I've never seen that at the Argus but you see drunk people do stupid stuff all the time," he said.

"I wouldn't recommend anyone do that, especially after a few beers."

Just last month, at the nearby Oaks Elan building on Litchfield St, two men were snapped on camera sitting on a high-rise ledge, dangerously dangling their legs above the street below.

And in May last year six men were seen scampering down from the roof after getting a glimpse of the view atop the city skyscraper.

The resident who took those photos said she had seen people on the roof about 20 times in just 18 months.

Argus Accommodation general manager Lorenzo Peake said that while the building was designed to prevent people from taking such risks, there would always be people willing to rebel.

"Not only is it difficult to climb on to our rooftop, we must also consider there will always be an element of our society which chooses to have no interest in their own or others' personal safety and whom on occasion will voluntarily circumvent any safety measures and warnings put in place to minimise the chances of injury to themselves and others," he said.