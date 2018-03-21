Room for improvement

DESPITE reports by the Insurance Council of Australia this has been the quickest processing of insurance claims from a cyclonic event in history, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre CEO Rebecca Woods said the process was far from perfect and had left locals in the lurch.

Ms Woods has been an unrelenting advocate for the region's insurance issues and acknowledged the historic effort.

However, she said there were definitely areas which should improve and were still prevalent 12 months on.

"They aren't doing a horrible job, there are just issues which need to be dealt with,” she said. "I am still escalating insurance issues with the ICA to this day.”

Ms Woods said things like using unregistered and unqualified builders had slowed the process which meant people with the most severely damaged houses were the ones left unfinalised.

"Just two weeks ago a case came across my desk of an engineering report which was completed by an unregistered engineer,” she said.

"There is one particular company which is under investigation, which reports were done by unqualified employees and signed off on by a qualified one, who had never set foot in the house.

"The problem is, for example, there is a case where people present two reports from independent roofers saying there is lap lift on the roof and one from an engineer saying there is nothing wrong with the roof - the engineer's one trumps the others and they are thrown out because an engineer has a higher qualification.

"Using the correct people to begin with would have definitely made the process quicker.”

On Friday and Saturday last week the Insurance Council of Australia returned to the region to meet community members still experiencing issues.

The ICA's communications and media relations general manager Campbell Fuller confirmed there were a small number of cases which were still open.

"We support George Christensen's comments that we should also be looking at the positives to come out of Cyclone Debbie, like the fact that so many have been repaired in this time,” he said.

"The industry have tried to use local accommodation, suppliers and builders where economically possible - there is a bit of a positive economic benefit after the terror and trauma of a cyclone and the industry wants to see those communities thrive.”

Mr Fuller said the ICA's figures indicated across the entire disaster zone close to 96 per cent had been closed and the remaining claims were pretty close to being locked up.

"The industry will learn from it and continue to finesse its systems,” he said. "Most customers who have been hit by cyclone Debbie saw the claims closed very quickly.

"The ones which are still open include 3000 claims lodged in the past five to six weeks which haven't had the time to be processed yet.”

"We encourage anyone with issues to contact us.”