Room to grow fast in Gatton

ROOM TO GROW: Room Motels at Gatton are adding another six rooms to their current 33

ROOM TO GROW: Room Motels at Gatton are adding another six rooms to their current 33 Dominic Elsome

ROOM Motels Gatton may only have opened a year ago, but expansion plans are already well under way.

An additional six rooms are currently being added to the current 33 room motel.

Operations Manager Colin Buckley says the new rooms will target more budget concious travellers.

"(They're) still very generous, with a very modern bathroom, a large screen television and all the other mod cons that are in a new room these days.”

In addition to the new rooms, an alfresco meeting area has been added for guests to relax in.

"It'll be quite cool to sit under there during the summer when its hot.”

Mr Buckley expects the additions to be finished within eight weeks.

Room Motels first opened their doors in January last year, and Mr Buckley said that business was stronger than they had expected.

"It did take probably about three months to let people know we were there and build up the trade, but certainly the latter part of the year was very good - and its continued to be strong.”

Mr Buckley said that weekends had been the motel's best periods, with business driven mostly by travelling my local regions such as Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"It suggests that there's a lot going on in the town, probably driven by a lot of council initiatives and events.”