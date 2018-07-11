Roots, rock and reggae vibes as Sunny Coast lads tour Airlie

TRAVELLING MUSO: Pete Allan is bringing his "Built on Basics” tour to Airlie Beach alongside fellow artist Mufassa.

PULL back, slow down and dance - that's the message singer-songwriter Pete Allan is sending through his "Built on Basics” tour arriving in Airlie Beach this month.

Mr Allan will be joining forces with Dale Mallet aka Mufassa and travelling up from the Sunshine Coast to present a showcase with a surf-rock/roots and reggae vibe.

The lads will be sharing the stage, splitting up the sets and collaborating on a few songs to deliver an engaging and dynamic show.

Best known for his live looping, rhythmic vocals and guitar surfing antics, Mr Allan has been touring since 2012 and has made his mark on the Australian music scene by incorporating relevant social issues into coastal roots rock tunes.

Mufassa blends the genres of roots, ska and reggae to deliver smooth vocal harmonies and strong, fearless melodies.

Best known as the fronting member of Sunshine Coast Roots band "The Floating Bridges”, Mufassa has been touring since 2016.

Mr Allan said both he and Mufassa wanted to tour up the east coast and decided to share the load and collaborate.

"We thought why not tour together and share the load and give venues that we haven't played at before a taste of two great Sunny Coast acts,” he said.

"You'll get the best mix of both of our original songs and also a whole set of collaboration songs which have a completely different flavour that you'll only hear at a 'Built on Basics' show.

"We're looking forward to the warmer weather up north. Not that you really get winter on the Sunshine Coast anyway, but it's still warmer in the Whitsundays.”

Aside from shows, Mr Allan and Mufassa are both youth workers, and look for opportunities along the way to invest in the younger generations.

