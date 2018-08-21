Menu
Actress Rose McGowan speaks at the inaugural Women's Convention in Detroit. Picture: Paul Sancya/AP
Crime

Rose ‘heartbroken’ after Asia bombshell

by New York Post
21st Aug 2018 5:16 AM

ROSE McGowan says she's heartbroken over a report that her best friend and fellow Harvey Weinstein victim Asia Argento quietly paid off her own sexual assault accuser.

"I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein," McGowan tweeted hours after the new broke.

"My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere."

 

She added in a second tweet "None of us know the truth of the situation and I'm sure more will be revealed. Be gentle."

A bombshell report published overnight alleged that Argento paid $519,000 (US$380,000) to a former child actor named Jimmy Bennett - who once played her son in a movie - after he accused her of giving him alcohol and sexually assaulting him in her California hotel room when he was 17 and she was 37. The legal age of sexual consent in California is 18.

According to documents seen by the New York Times, Bennett alleges he had a sexual encounter with Argento which left him feeling "extremely confused, mortified, and disgusted".

Both Argento and McGowan helped give rise to the #MeToo movement as some of the first of many women to accuse disgraced producer Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape.

Since then, McGowan, 44, has been a public supporter of the Italian actress and director - including after the suicide of Argento's boyfriend Anthony Bourdain in June.

Argento, 42, also appeared on McGowan's reality series Citizen Rose to speak out about her own sexual assault.

Neither Argento or Bennett commented on the report.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.

asia argento editors picks harvey weinstein #metoo rose mcgowan sexual assault allegations

