Menu
Login
Rose McGowan will plead no contest after being charged with cocaine possession. Picture: Getty Images
Rose McGowan will plead no contest after being charged with cocaine possession. Picture: Getty Images
Crime

McGowan enters drug charge plea

by New York Post
10th Jan 2019 8:55 AM

ROSE McGowan has agreed to a plea deal with US prosecutors following her arrest last year on felony cocaine possession charges, her lawyer has confirmed.

The Scream star plans to plead no contest to a misdemeanour charge of possession of a controlled substance on January 15 when her trial is set to begin, her lawyer James Hundley told USA Today in a statement.

 

Rose McGowan will plead no contest to a reduced drug charge in the US state of Virginia and avoid jail time, her lawyer Jim Hundley says. Picture: AP
Rose McGowan will plead no contest to a reduced drug charge in the US state of Virginia and avoid jail time, her lawyer Jim Hundley says. Picture: AP

 

Under the deal, McGowan will avoid jail time and pay a fine.

The 45-year-old, who has been vocal in the #MeToo movement, faced up to a decade behind bars after cocaine was found in a wallet she left on a Dulles International Airport-bound plane in 2017. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department issued a warrant for her arrest in February 2017 and McGowan turned herself in that November.

In previously filed court papers, McGowan maintained her innocence, claiming the drugs were planted by Harvey Weinstein.

She was one of the first actors to publicly accuse the now-disgraced Hollywood kingpin of sexual abuse.

Weinstein has denied her allegations.

"Ms. McGowan has accepted this agreement in order to spare her family, her friends and her supporters the emotional strain of a criminal trial," Mr Hundley said.

"The agreement brings this ordeal to an end and allows her to focus all of her energy on what matters most to her - creating a better world."

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Postand has been republished with permission.

More Stories

drug possession harvey weinstein #metoo rode mcgowan

Top Stories

    Conjecture about 'dingoes'

    Conjecture about 'dingoes'

    News THEY'RE Australia's largest predatory land mammal, and they have reportedly been seen in the area.

    • 10th Jan 2019 8:46 AM
    Bowen to host second major military exercise

    Bowen to host second major military exercise

    News Bowen to host second major military exercise

    • 10th Jan 2019 8:31 AM
    6PM UPDATE: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny near Bowen

    6PM UPDATE: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Penny near Bowen

    News Ex-tropical Cyclone Penny is sitting close to the coast near Bowen

    Renowned Airlie Beach restaurant to close

    Renowned Airlie Beach restaurant to close

    News A Whitsundays award winning restaurant will close.

    Local Partners