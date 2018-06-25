Menu
Trump backs Roseanne
TV

Roseanne: ‘I made myself a hate magnet’

by Staff writers and wires
25th Jun 2018 6:35 AM

IN AN emotional interview, disgraced actress Roseanne Barr has said she definitely feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of Roseanne.

Barr recorded a podcast interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who on Sunday published an edited transcript and recording of the conversation.

In the interview, Barr claims that she "never would have wittingly called any black person a monkey." She spoke through tears for much of the interview.

 

ABC cancelled its Roseanne revival over its star’s racist tweet. Picture: AP

The comedian also said she was willing to "accept whatever consequences this brings" because she knows she's "done wrong".

She also lamented that some people don't accept her explanation blaming the sleep drug Ambien for the tweets.

Rabbi Shmuley described the interview as "moving" and "powerful" but listeners on social media are split. Some believe Barr was sincere and should be forgiven while others maintain that enough is enough.

 

Meanwhile, ABC - then network which broadcasted Roseanne - announced on Thursday it will air a 10-episode Conner family sitcom this fall without Barr in it.

abc editors picks podcast racist tweets roseanne roseanne barr tearful apology

