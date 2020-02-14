Rose’s birthday blossomed amid Valentine’s celebrations

WITH a name like Rose, it’s only fitting that this Proserpine woman’s birthday falls on Valentine’s Day.

Rose Plemenuk celebrated her 82nd birthday today at Proserpine Nursing Home and was showered with love and gifts from family and staff and even scored a rose from one of the gardeners.

Mrs Plemenuk, who was born in Mackay but has lived in Proserpine since she was 13, said she loved that her birthday fell on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s been lovely,” she said.

“My Mother must have picked the right day!”

Mrs Plemenuk was no stranger to Valentine’s Day celebrations but had one special secret to a long and happy love.

“Keep yourselves busy,” she said.

“I used to work on a cane farm, my husband owned it and when we got married I worked there.

“He looked after the farm and I looked after the house and raised the kids.”

One of Mrs Plemenuk’s daughters, Margaret Cox, said these words of wisdom from her mother were foolproof.

“My mother’s a workaholic, all she’s ever done in her life is work, work, work.”

“They’ve never argued my Father and her because they were so busy!”

The birthday girl celebrated her day, as well as Valentine’s Day, with many other residents from the Proserpine Nursing Home.

The Valentine’s Day party was bursting with decorations while residents played trivia and shared in chocolates and cakes.

Mrs Cox said her mother had so far loved her time at the nursing home and appreciated the care of the nurses.

“It’s one big family, everyone cares for each other and it’s beautiful,” she said.