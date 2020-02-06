Rotary District Governor straight out of Airlie

WHEN Merewyn Wright was 20 and part of Rotary’s younger sibling Rotaract, women were not allowed to graduate through to higher levels of the organisation.

Fast forward 22 years and times have well and truly changed with Mrs Wright named as the District Governor for the 9550 Rotary region.

Mrs Wright will be one of 21 Australians and 529 governors around the world leading the charge for Rotary, with her region covering 1.5 million square kilometres from Proserpine all the way to Timor Leste.

Her role will start in July this year and while Mrs Wright acknowledged there would be plenty of travel involved, she looked forward to serving the diverse communities in her region including Airlie Beach, Darwin, Townsville and Mt Isa.

“One of my focus areas and what I believe in fairly strongly is that rotary clubs remain focused,” she said.

“Rather than have lots of big projects at district level, I would rather help and facilitate clubs being effective in their own communities.

“Rotary opens opportunities for our clubs and our members to serve and form partnerships to make a difference in our community in meeting whatever needs that might be.

“Rotary also offers a chance for leadership development and professional development … and all those opportunities for growth can be translated into serving the community.”

Mrs Wright recently returned from a training program in San Diego with the Rotary International Assembly where she heard from previous district governors and keynote speakers.

The theme for the year ahead, announced by the international president, was ‘Rotary opens opportunities’, which Mrs Wright said was very fitting for her region as well as her experience with Rotary.

“When I first started, the attitude to having women in Rotary was not overwhelmingly in favour, but that’s changed quite dramatically now,” she said.

“At the assembly I’ve just been to, there was a high proportion of training leaders that were women and a high proportion of women in the main presentations.

“One of root core values is diversity, and there’s been a big focus on encouraging this.

“We are accepting of diversity in our community and trying to make sure Rotary club memberships reflect diversity in race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.”

For Mrs Wright, serving the community ran in the family and she said she was “honoured” to be given the position of district governor.

“I’ve grown up in a community-minded family, so my father was in Rotary but before that he was in Apex,” she said.

“I’ve always loved what these groups can do for communities and I saw this from a very early age through my father.

“But (I also enjoy) the friendships and sense of belonging, being a part of a group and being able to work together on something.”