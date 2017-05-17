Rotary exchange teaches vital skill

TRIP: US Rotary exchange team was met by Airlie Rotary members and Mayor Andrew Willcox.

FOUR American Rotary members will have a wealth of knowledge to share back home after completing their four week exchange tour across Northern Australia.

Jon Huffmaster, Lindsey Day, Carly Lunden and Mario Hernandez from Minnesota and Wisconsin arrived in Proserpine on Friday and were greeted by Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Airlie Beach Rotary members.

Mario Hernandez said visiting cyclone-affected areas such as Proserpine would enhance his experience working in non- profit sectors at home.

"With small communities like this rebounding from the cyclone we are learning about what strategies there are to repair and revitalise the town,” he said.

The four American Rotarians began their exchange in the Northern Territory and went on to visit East Timor before returning to Australia and stopping in towns including Cairns, Mareeba, Innisfail, Mission Beach, Townsville and Proserpine.

Lindsey Day said she fell in love with Australia and decided to extend her trip, paying a visit to Hamilton Island and Sydney.