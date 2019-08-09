ROUGH AS GUTS: Reunion of the ages

ROUGH AS GUTS: The crew behind the legendary RAG at their 40 year reunion last Friday.

ROUGH AS GUTS: The crew behind the legendary RAG at their 40 year reunion last Friday. Georgia Simpson

AN AIRLIE Beach favourite celebrated a major milestone at the weekend and also decided to throw in a reunion with another Whitsunday favourite.

Ashley Kennedy celebrated his 70th birthday last Friday which happened to coincide with the Rough As Guts (RAG) Social Entertainment Club 40 year reunion at Airlie Beach Hotel. Starting off as four men looking to socialise in 1979, the hotel became the meeting ground for a group close to 100 strong.

To celebrate the glory days more than 70 past members met at the group's old home to celebrate a part of Airlie Beach history.

Just like during the group's height, Mr Kennedy said the reunion was an opportunity for past members to revel in each other's company.

"Everyone was really happy about the reunion and the fact they caught up," he said.

"We started talking about what we did when we started back in '79 and then sort of went from there. The main thing was we enjoyed each other's company."

Choosing to go old school, Mr Kennedy organised the reunion by picking up the phone and dialling his old friends. "For me to get everyone together I made a lot of phone calls, the good old fashioned way," he said.

At 70, Mr Kennedy keeps his eye on the future, looking ahead to the group's 50-year anniversary.

"There's a lot of talk about a reunion in five years' time - we'll see if I get there," he said.

"Look how far we've come in 40 years, imagine 50."