Round 2 of car versus home

TALK ABOUT UNLUCKY: This is the second time Collinsville resident Lorna Woodward has had a car smash through her house, with the other occurring in 2006.

A COLLINSVILLE couple were shocked last weekend when a car rolled into their house, causing significant damage.

Homeowner Lorna Woodward said it's understood that a neighbours friend forgot to place the handbrake on after parking, which allowed the car to roll into the house.

However this isn't the first time this has happened; the exact same incident occurred in 2006 when another car rolled into Mrs Woodward's home.

"When the husband and I heard the crash, I opened the front door and looked and I just couldn't believe it happened again,” Mrs Woodward said.

"We were astounded that somehow it had occurred again.

"It made quite a mess.

"People keep joking to us that it's because we live at number 13, so the house is unlucky.”

Mrs Woodward joked that it was lucky that they had changed insurance companies since the last incident.

"Since then we changed to a different insurance company, it's probably lucky we did as I'm sure they'd barely believe it too!,” she said.

Insurance were coming to assess the damage later in the week but Mrs Woodward said the house was structurally sound for the time being.