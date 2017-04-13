28°
News

Row masters are off to the World Games

Dane Lillingstone | 13th Apr 2017 8:00 AM
PADDLE POWER: The Outrigger Whitsunday World Masters Games team Ashley Kennedy, Terry Kemp, Henri Mauri, Renee Martin, Joe Wilson, Mark Bell, Peter Chamberlain, Geoff Harrison and Charlie Preen.
PADDLE POWER: The Outrigger Whitsunday World Masters Games team Ashley Kennedy, Terry Kemp, Henri Mauri, Renee Martin, Joe Wilson, Mark Bell, Peter Chamberlain, Geoff Harrison and Charlie Preen. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

OUTRIGGING: A team of Whitsunday outriggers is about to test itself against the best in the world at the World Masters Games.

An eight-member team from the Outrigger Whitsunday club will compete in 11 races in the golden masters category (aged 60-70) at the Games

in in Auckland from April 21 to 30.

The team has trained for 18 months after deciding it would compete.

Team member Terry Kemp said had been involved in outrigging for the past six years.

"I'm a late starter. I was getting a bit fat and lazy,” Kemp said.

"I'd been in sport earlier in life but once you have kids, there's an age where you really lose touch.

"Some people encouraged me to get into it.”

Now he's heading to Auckland as one of the 23,000 competitors, with team members Mark Bell (also coach), Ashley Kennedy, Peter Chamber- lain, Henri Mauri, Joe Wilson, Geoff Harrison and Charlie Preen.

"It's the team dynamics (I enjoy),” he said.

"You've got to participate in a team and it gives you a commitment.

"You get ribbed and in trouble if you don't show up.”

The Whitsundays contingent will be one of three teams from Australia to compete in outrigging along with two teams from the Gold Coast.

Kemp said winning all of their races was unlikely, but he said they had their eyes on a couple of events.

"We came second in the sprints in the national titles,” he said.

"We'll be in the 1000m sprint, which involves three turns and also the marathon 22km. We believe we'll do well in that as well.

"We also team up with other countries including a team-up with a group from Russia.

"It's called a V12 race and it's where you stick two canoes together and we sprint with two stuck together. We're looking forward to that.

"We've been training by competing in a few regattas in the last six months to gauge our improvements including heading to the Cook Islands and Norfolk Island last year.”

Kemp said anyone of any age could do outrigging.

"It's the type of sport people can do later in life,” he said.

"A lot of people play impact sports like football

or soccer (but) this gives them an opportunity to participate in sport without injuries - you're not going to get hurt.”

Kemp said the danger teams would be Hawaii and Tahiti, whose paddlers were, in his words, "born with a paddle coming out of their bums”.

The team will leave on Tuesday.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Abbot Point spill claims dubbed 'fake news' by councillor

Abbot Point spill claims dubbed 'fake news' by councillor

ANTI-Adani mine activists have been accused of spreading “fake news” about an alleged spillage of coal from Abbot Point into wetlands near Bowen.

Hayman Island resort closed until mid 2018

CYCLONE DAMAGE: Hayman Island pools are filled with sand and trees have been stripped.

Hayman closed until 2018.

Owner speaks on grounded boat 'I can't do it'

The grounding of a 100ft boat at Gloucester Island could be an environmental disaster

Gloucester Island wreck being closely watched.

Cyclone party sees community come together

PARTY TIME: Crowds were out in force, including the Easter Bunny, for the Reef Gateway's Cyclone Recovery Party on Friday afternoon.

Reef Gateway Hotel holds massive cyclone party.

Local Partners

South Molle 'off limits' to all visitors

South Molle Island is closed to all visitors due to the damage from Cyclone Debbie.

Owner speaks on grounded boat 'I can't do it'

The grounding of a 100ft boat at Gloucester Island could be an environmental disaster

Gloucester Island wreck being closely watched.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

WARNING: Survivor spoilers ahead. If you’re watching the current season of US Survivor the episode discussed below airs 7:30pm tonight on GO

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 $205,000

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $535,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

22 Acres at Teemburra Dam

L3 Lucas Paddock Road, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 0 0 $400,000

This level to sloping 22 acres is straight across the road from Teemburra Dam. Under 10 minutes to Pinnacle. Beautiful views over Dam and across the beautiful...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 $450,000

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $550,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!