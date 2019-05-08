How fatherhood will change Harry forever

Prince Harry couldn’t contain his joy as he announced the arrival of his son. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry couldn’t contain his joy as he announced the arrival of his son. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry's transformation from party boy to philanthropist and charity figure has been dramatic but through it all was his intense desire to start a family and to make his mum proud.

In an emotional interview with ABC News in 2016, Harry said he wanted to make his mother, the late Princess Diana, a grandmother again.

"I hope, once again, that everything we do privately and officially that it makes her proud," he said.

"I can't wait for the day. So, you know, it will be fantastic."

Prince Harry couldn’t contain his joy as he announced the arrival of his son. Picture: Getty

And now that day - and a baby boy - is here.

Just hours after the birth of his son, Harry said outside Windsor Castle it was "the most amazing experience I could ever possibly have imagined".

"It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife," he said through a beaming grin.

"As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

Prince Harry as a baby with his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

In 2012, just after Prince William and Kate Middleton got married, Prince Harry opened up to ABC News journalist Katie Couric about longing for kids since he was "very, very young".

"I'm waiting to find the right person and someone who's willing to take on the job," he said.

Three years later while touring New Zealand he told Sky News, "I would love to have kids right now, but there's a process one has to go through and you know, tours like this are great fun… it would be great to have someone else next to me to sort of share the pressure".

Meghan’s pregnancy was revealed on the couple’s 2018 Australian tour. Picture: Getty

In October 2018, Harry visited New Zealand again, this time with wife Meghan less than two weeks after their pregnancy was announced.

Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry: Brother, Soldier, Son, said the birth would be a "huge step" for the prince after a lifetime of yearning to be a father.

"He's a big child himself and he's great with children," she said.

"He's really fantastic with his nephews and nieces and I think ever since William has had children there's been something missing in his life.

"He's just got a lovely, lovely knack with them."

Like his mother, Prince Harry has a warm rapport with children. Here he meets a little girl outside a charity lunch at London’s Guildhall. Picture: Getty Images

Harry's chequered past includes a number of scandals but that life is well and truly behind him as he focuses on his growing family and charity work.

As for how the child is raised, Ms Junor said believed the couple would try to keep them out of the spotlight, despite Harry finally coming to terms with his privileged position.

"He wanted to be a normal child and in an ideal world he would have wanted to be a normal adult," she said.

"I think it's only fairly recently he's come to accept his title and position enables him to do things ordinary people can't do.

"There's no doubt he'd want his children to be kept right away from the media circus."