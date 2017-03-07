31°
News

Royalty anchored on our waters

Jacob Wilson | 7th Mar 2017 9:03 AM
MAJESTIC: The 1132 long Queen Mary 2 vessel is larger than the Eiffel Tower if measured vertically.
MAJESTIC: The 1132 long Queen Mary 2 vessel is larger than the Eiffel Tower if measured vertically. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AIRLIE Beach was graced by the presence of a cruise ship which puts the Titanic to shame.

The Queen Mary 2 vessel brought 2500 people from a variety of countries to the region on Monday.

Dawn Inman-Wyness was one of the 2500 to spend the day in Airlie and offered insight into the onboard experience.

"We had a black and white formal ball and a cocktail party which is really nice,” she said.

"You also meet an awful lot of people. The captain was telling us all the population of the ship was 80% Australian.”

The last time Queen Mary 2 entered Whitsunday waters was two years ago.

With this in mind Cassy and Andy Lodgee booked a boat tour out to the cruise ship for a closer look.

"It was very exciting, it was something we couldn't really see from the mainland so it was nice to get up close,” Ms Lodgee said.

Cruise Ship ambassador Brian Richardson said the Whitsundays was in for a big month of cruise ships.

"We have 12 cruise ships between now and end of April,” he said.

"This works that out conservatively to 1500 people per ship, which adds to 150,000 plus people.”

Last week's Whitsunday Times included a cruise ship schedule which didn't include Pacific Dawn ships coming on April 17 and 27.

See the updated schedule below.

CRUISE SHIP SCHEDULE

Queen Mary 2: March 6, Abell Point Marina

MV Sirena: March 10, Port of Airlie

Pacific Dawn: March 14, March 30, April 13, April 17, April 27, May 8, May 25, Abell Point Marina; and June 5 at Port of Airlie

Celebrity Solstice: March 17, Port of Airlie

Pacific Pearl: April 1, Abell Point Marina

Sea Princess: April 12, Abell Point Marina

Radiance of the Sea: April 14, Port of Airlie

Voyager of the Sea: April 23, Port of Airlie

Pacific Jewel: June 22, Port of Airlie

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach queen mary 2 whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Royalty anchored on our waters

Royalty anchored on our waters

Over 150,000 people are predicted to come to the region via cruise ship by the end of April.

Men's Shed members learn life-saving CPR

LIFE LESSON: Paramedics Kristelle Stayt and Clare Thomsen gave a first aid guide to the Whitsunday Men's Shed.

Men's Shed members learn life-saving CPR.

Wheelchair aid speeding along

HIGH SPIRITS: Tom Sharpen is hoping to raise enough money to purchase an all-terrain wheelchair.

Tom Sharpen hopes to get enough funds for an All Terrain wheelchair

Get behind bid to donate for cancer cure on live TV

TOUR DE CURE: Shona Russell and Janelle Eastwood are on a mission to help cure cancer.

Janelle Eastwood and Shona Russell want to donate $20,000 on TV

Local Partners

Backpacker horror: How the 1000km ordeal unfolded

EXCLUSIVE: A 22-year-old British backpacker was allegedly kept in this four-wheel-drive for 1000km, repeatedly raped, beaten and choked.

REVEALED: Valuer's report into land prices released

Land values in the Mackay region have fallen.

There are some shining lights in the latest land valuation

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Nasty Married At First Sight groom publicly taunts wife

IN an ugly and embarrassing moment, a MAFS groom has taunted his wife at a dinner party. And the experts were lost for words.

Josh and Court spat blights My Kitchen Rules

MKR contestants Court and Josh are clearly not going to be friends when their time on Seven’s show ends.

MKR reaches boiling point with ugly stoush between Josh and Court.

Ash’s exit leaves six in I’m A Celebrity

Ash Pollard pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

EX-MKR star is sent packing from the South African jungle.

Eurovision’s worst-kept secret

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

Isaiah Firebrace is going to represent Australia at Eurovision.

Lisa Curry's I'm A Celebrity torture continues

Lisa Curry pictured in her latest Tucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Lisa takes on a dish that no celebrity has ever dared to eat.

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

Emily Blunt pictured in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

The first look at Emily Blunt as Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Under Contract** Elementa - Stunning Ocean View Villas

3/26 Mount Whitsunday Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

House 3 3 2 Under Contract

Combining the inherent beauty of the Whitsundays, Elementa has been designed to incorporate natural materials that results in an elegant, organic and energising...

Under Contract** Elementa - Stunning Ocean View Villas

2/26 Mount Whitsunday Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

House 3 3 2 Under Contract

Combining the inherent beauty of the Whitsundays, Elementa has been designed to incorporate natural materials that results in an elegant, organic and energising...

Under Contract - Contact Adam Webster for more details

Lot 28 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Construction of the new and exciting next stage of Botanica Drive Estate ... Under Contract

Construction of the new and exciting next stage of Botanica Drive Estate has commenced and we are now accepting holding deposits on the lots in this stage. Lot 28...

A rare opportunity to buy into a tightly held building

1410/3 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 2 $575,000

Featuring amazing views of the beautiful Whitsundays and the Port of Airlie, this dual key 3-bedroom apartment provides the benefit of owning two units under the...

Airlie Beach sea view home with the Wow Factor

13 Cumberland Court, Airlie Beach 4802

House 4 3 2 Buyers above...

Architecturally designed to maximise the views of the ocean and the valley 13 Cumberland Court is stunning in every detail, from it's vaulted 3m ceilings to the...

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Coastal Grazing at its Best

114 Pagdens Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 7 $689,000

229 acres with renovated home. Situated at Pagdens Road in the fertile higher annual rainfall Owens Creek area. Variety of tropical pastures well established. All...

$50,000 PRICE REDUCTION!!!

Lot 2 Shute Harbour Road, Flametree 4802

Residential Land Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of ... $498,000

Team Kerr is pleased to introduce Catalina Park - 4.4 hectares of vacant land with a Development Approval for four superb lifestyle lots. The property is located...

CLOSE TO PORT OF AIRLIE MARINA and DOWNTOWN AIRLIE BEACH

Stage 1B Airlie Retreat, Jubilee Pocket 4802

Residential Land Team Kerr are pleased to offer to the market Airlie Retreat a ... From $145,000

Team Kerr are pleased to offer to the market Airlie Retreat a superb 17 lot subdivision. For First Home Buyers now is the time to take advantage of the $20,000...

$10,000 PRICE REDUCTION!!

5 Rattray Avenue, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special ... $139,000

THIS PRICE IS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE!!! Looking for a special piece of paradise? This super large 1005m2 seaview block certainly offers that. It is only a short...

REVEALED: Valuer's report into land prices released

Land values in the Mackay region have fallen.

There are some shining lights in the latest land valuation

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!