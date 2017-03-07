Royalty anchored on our waters

MAJESTIC: The 1132 long Queen Mary 2 vessel is larger than the Eiffel Tower if measured vertically.

AIRLIE Beach was graced by the presence of a cruise ship which puts the Titanic to shame.

The Queen Mary 2 vessel brought 2500 people from a variety of countries to the region on Monday.

Dawn Inman-Wyness was one of the 2500 to spend the day in Airlie and offered insight into the onboard experience.

"We had a black and white formal ball and a cocktail party which is really nice,” she said.

"You also meet an awful lot of people. The captain was telling us all the population of the ship was 80% Australian.”

The last time Queen Mary 2 entered Whitsunday waters was two years ago.

With this in mind Cassy and Andy Lodgee booked a boat tour out to the cruise ship for a closer look.

"It was very exciting, it was something we couldn't really see from the mainland so it was nice to get up close,” Ms Lodgee said.

Cruise Ship ambassador Brian Richardson said the Whitsundays was in for a big month of cruise ships.

"We have 12 cruise ships between now and end of April,” he said.

"This works that out conservatively to 1500 people per ship, which adds to 150,000 plus people.”

Last week's Whitsunday Times included a cruise ship schedule which didn't include Pacific Dawn ships coming on April 17 and 27.

See the updated schedule below.

CRUISE SHIP SCHEDULE

Queen Mary 2: March 6, Abell Point Marina

MV Sirena: March 10, Port of Airlie

Pacific Dawn: March 14, March 30, April 13, April 17, April 27, May 8, May 25, Abell Point Marina; and June 5 at Port of Airlie

Celebrity Solstice: March 17, Port of Airlie

Pacific Pearl: April 1, Abell Point Marina

Sea Princess: April 12, Abell Point Marina

Radiance of the Sea: April 14, Port of Airlie

Voyager of the Sea: April 23, Port of Airlie

Pacific Jewel: June 22, Port of Airlie