RSL looks to spread meaning of Anzac Day

MATESHIP: RSL Airlie Beach/Whitsunday Sub Branch president Dianne Trueman and Reef Gateway Hotel's Paula Hovey are prepared for this year's Anzac Day events.

MATESHIP: RSL Airlie Beach/Whitsunday Sub Branch president Dianne Trueman and Reef Gateway Hotel's Paula Hovey are prepared for this year's Anzac Day events. Shannen McDonald

A DAY of traditions to mark Anzac Day will be hosted by the Airlie Beach Whitsunday RSL Sub Branch tomorrow.

The Reef Gateway Hotel in support of the RSL will hold a packed day of remembrance, food and entertainment including the popular Anzac Day game Two-Up.

The Gun Fire Breakfast will run from 6am-8am, followed by their Trench Lunch from 12pm-2pm and two-up from 1.30 - 3.30pm.

Live rock band Bourbon Street will kick off from 3.30pm with a buffet dinner available from 5pm.

Airlie Beach Whitsunday RSL Sub Branch president Dianne Trueman said the day was a chance for younger people to continue to learn about Anzac Day and keep the meaning of the day alive.

"What we have with the Reef Gateway Hotel is a great opportunity for younger people to get involved because we need to continue the importance of Anzac Day through the younger generations,” she said.

"The breakfast and lunch are an opportunity for younger people to ask questions and learn more about the day.”

Australian rock band Bourbon Street will be performing live at the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day. Contributed

The Airlie Beach Whitsunday RSL Sub Branch has been working in partnership with the Reef Gateway Hotel since 1999 with local memorabilia displayed in the RSL room in the hotel.

Ms Trueman said the RSL's partnerships with the hotel has allowed them to continue to host events like Anzac Day.

"Anzac Day is very import day to participate in to show our support for both past service people and our current service men and women,” she said.

"We need to remember how we got our freedom the way we have it today.

"If it wasn't for the hotel I'm not sure where we would be so today is a very special day for all of us.”

Reef Gateway Hotel functions manager Paula Hovey said the hotel is honoured to be hosting today's Anzac events with the RSL.

"It's such an honour for us to be holding this and we really do hope that we have people from all ages here showing their support for Anzac Day,” she said.