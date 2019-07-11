RSL open for business after five years

DRINKS are being served at the RSL Club in Proserpine again - almost five years since the doors were closed at the venue.

The club closed in November 2014 as the threat of liquidation was imminent - the reality of many RSL clubs across the state.

But, for the last two years, club treasurer Brian Dunlop, and member John Hammond have spent every spare moment at the club - sanding, painting and revamping.

It's been a labour of love, and the pair have been helped enormously by Bunnings, who have not only donated materials for the revamp, but also their time and manual labour.

Punters can expect freshly painted walls, new bar stools, a refurbished bar and big flat screen TVs with foxtel.

The stunning stainless glass windows have been preserved, and the space is warm and inviting.

The doors to the bar re-opened last month, and ex-serviceman Daniel Hatton said the club was there for everyone.

Mr Hatton is particularly passionate about encouraging the younger generation of ex-servicemen and women through the doors.

"I think there's a misrepresentation in the community that all veterans are older, when there are plenty of returned servicemen and women from recent conflicts," he said.

The beer is cold, the glasses chilled and Mr Hammond claims he's a bit of a whiz with the cocktail shaker, and encourages everyone to get down to try one of his specialities - a classic Martini.

"Our Martinis are made with top shelf ingredients," he said.

The bar is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from midday until 9 pm.

Punters who are feeling peckish can also order from Blaze Cafe, which relocated to the building in March.

Mr Hammond said his primary focus was to run the bar, and 'keep it running'.

The trio said the purpose of the club was to help support the community, and they encouraged everyone to show their support.

"Come down and have a laugh, or a cry and share a beer with a mate," Mr Hammond said.