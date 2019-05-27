Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Goat dumped on Coast road after ‘agonising’ death

by Brianna Morris-Grant
27th May 2019 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARNING: DISTRESSING IMAGE

 

RSPCA Queensland is appealing for information after a goat was found with its mouth and nostrils duct-taped shut in Currumbin.

The gruesome discovery was made by a member of the public on Tomewin Mountain Road, in a parking spot frequented by parents picking up schoolchildren.

The goat was found with a black plastic garbage bag tied to its head along with the duct-tape.

RSPCA Queensland Inspector Sommer Heath-Crilley said the animal may have been dumped there on Tuesday or Wednesday last week.

 

RSPCA Queensland are appealing for information after a goat was found with a black plastic bag over its head and its mouth and nostrils taped shut in Currumbin. Photo: RSPCA QLD
RSPCA Queensland are appealing for information after a goat was found with a black plastic bag over its head and its mouth and nostrils taped shut in Currumbin. Photo: RSPCA QLD

 

"The goat, which is brown in colour, had no ear tags and was not microchipped," she said.

"We are appealing for anyone who saw anything or spotted anyone acting suspiciously in the area, which is about 9km down the Tomewin Mountain Road towards the NSW border, to please get in contact.

"What this animal must have been put through it just agonising and we need to find the people responsible for this cruel act."

More Stories

animal cruelty editors picks gold coast rspca

Top Stories

    FIESTA: Airlie Beach Foreshore reopening soon

    FIESTA: Airlie Beach Foreshore reopening soon

    Council News It has been a long siesta for the Airlie Beach Foreshore, as it's been out of action since September, in a multi-million dollar redevelopment.

    Big things to grow from international visit

    premium_icon Big things to grow from international visit

    Rural Bowen welcomed more than 60 international horticultural visitors.

    Warrant issued for Ben Barba's arrest

    premium_icon Warrant issued for Ben Barba's arrest

    Crime But the warrant will not be released if he fronts court tomorrow.