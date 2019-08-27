Menu
Chatmongkol Norna and Connor Anthony Hard leaving Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday August 26. Shannen McDonald
Crime

RSPCA label attack on possum 'senseless' and 'inhumane'

Janessa Ekert
by
27th Aug 2019 7:00 PM
THE RSPCA has ripped into the two Airlie Beach teenagers responsible for the "senseless and gratuitous attack” on a possum labelling their terrible act of animal cruelty as stupid and inhumane.

Housemates Chatmongkol Norna, 19 and Connor Anthony Hard, 19 were given nine-month probation orders with no convictions recorded after footage that captured the pair repeatedly punching a possum before tossing it over a balcony went viral.

Chatmongkol Norna was placed on a nine-month probation order after pleading guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to animal cruelty charges. Shannen McDonald

"It's important that people understand that acts like this can easily land them in prison,” RSPCA Chief Inspector Daniel Young said.

"We would hope that if nothing else their supervision in probation addresses their lack of good judgment and inhumanity so that this never happens again.”

Police became involved after the horrific incident on June 21, which lasted about five or six minutes, was filmed and shared via the social media app Snapchat.

Connor Anthony Hard was also handed nine months probation after pleaded guilty to animal cruelty. Shannen McDonald

Proserpine Magistrates Court, where the teens pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges on Monday, heard the pair had since been evicted from the unit they shared and where the attack occurred, had received threats and community backlash, and Norna had also lost his job.

Mr Young said this was simply an accurate reflection of how the broader community felt about this type of conduct.

"This is probably one of the consequences people will always suffer when they commit animal cruelty - and they need to remember that when they get drunk and want to do something stupid to show off to their friends or for social media,” Mr Young said.

A 19 year old has been charged with animal cruelty after he repeatedly punched a possum. Facebook

"We often see that the toughest punishment is not handed down by the courts, but by the broader community.

"Animal cruelty is reprehensible and no right-minded person would want to be associated with people who find it funny.”

Mr Young urged community members to report any acts of animal cruelty to the RSPCA.

Mackay Daily Mercury

