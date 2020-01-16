Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
-Emaciated ponies have been removed from a property in Churchable.
-Emaciated ponies have been removed from a property in Churchable.
News

RSPCA removes miniature horses from property

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
15th Jan 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

INVESTIGATIONS into the treatment of a number of miniature horses have begun after images of the emaciated animals started circulating online.

RSPCA was requested by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries to step in and assist in transferring the animals from a property in Churchable yesterday.

A Biosecurity Queensland spokesman said inspectors have been working with the owners of a Churchable property on animal welfare issues since August 2019.

With the consent of the owner, five horses have been transferred and placed under the care of the RSPCA.

A directive has been issued for horses and dogs that remain on the property. Inspectors will continue to monitor the welfare of these animals.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will continue the investigation.

churchable miniature horses ponies rspca wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cruise director a ‘hero’ after saving stranded guests

        premium_icon Cruise director a ‘hero’ after saving stranded guests

        People and Places FLASHBACK: Barry Dean used his yacht for rescues after Cyclone Ada 50 years ago.

        Roofer caught with cocaine has jail hanging over head

        premium_icon Roofer caught with cocaine has jail hanging over head

        News A roofer caught with cocaine in his shorts pocket has jail hanging over his head...

        Club Croc gearing up for special Australia Day

        premium_icon Club Croc gearing up for special Australia Day

        News AUSTRALIA Day is approaching and Club Croc has some extra special magic happening...

        Under wraps: Handcrafted Cyclone Ada monument to be revealed

        premium_icon Under wraps: Handcrafted Cyclone Ada monument to be revealed

        News A monument created to honour the victims of Cyclone Ada will be revealed as part of...