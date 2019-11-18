Menu
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck claimed his maiden Golden Boot win in 2019.
Rugby League

RTS crowned 2019 Golden Boot winner

by AAP
18th Nov 2019 6:20 AM

New Zealand fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been named winner of the prestigious 2019 Golden Boot as international rugby league player of the year.

Warriors No.1 Tuivasa-Sheck has edged out Tongan prop Siosiua Taukeiaho and Kiwis teammate Jared Waeraa-Hargreaves, who both play for his former NRL club, the Sydney Roosters.

 

The 26-year-old, having missed the 2018 season through injury, is only the fifth New Zealander to win the award since its inception in 1984, joining Hugh McGahan (1987), Stacey Jones (2002), Benji Marshall (2010) and Shaun Johnson (2014).

Canberra's John Bateman was the only Great Britain player in contention for the prize, won in 2018 by St Helens winger Tom Makinson.

Australia's Jesse Sergis won the women's Golden Boot, beating teammate Ali Brigginshaw and England captain Emily Rudge for the honour.

jared waerea-hargreaves roger tuivasa-sheck siosiua taukeiaho
News Corp Australia

