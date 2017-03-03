30°
Rubbish sent packing

Peter Carruthers | 3rd Mar 2017 9:30 AM
A LOAD OF RUBBISH: Whitsunday residents at a previous Clean Up Australia Day.
A LOAD OF RUBBISH: Whitsunday residents at a previous Clean Up Australia Day.

THE annual Clean Up Australia Day is on its way and the Whitsundays are chipping in to rid the region of rubbish.

Whitsunday Catchment Landcare and Reef Catchments have joined forces to host a clean-up day event at Conway and Wilsons Beach from 9-11am this Sunday, March 5.

So far this year, more than three quarters of a million volunteers have removed the equivalent of more than 16,000 ute-loads of rubbish from 8205 locations across Australia.

The two groups organising the clean-up at Conway and Wilsons Beach are also presenting an information session at a free sausage sizzle once the clean-up is complete.

Information will be delivered on the impacts of feral cats and the best practice management of domestic cats in the Conway and Wilsons Beach area.

National Parks and Wildlife representatives will be in attendance and will present information on the Proserpine Rock Wallaby Recovery Program.

Members of the Whitsunday Fauna Rescue group will also be there and it is hoped they will bring any wallabies currently in care.

The Whitsunday Regional Council will present on the best way to manage domestic cats.

Landcare will also be asking residents to participate in a feral cat management program in the local area.

Clean Up Australia is owned by the community and in 2017 all Australians are urged to support participants by either sponsoring a site or donating via the website or Facebook. All money raised is allocated to the purchase of materials provided free of charge to community, school and youth groups across the nation - all year round.

For more information on the Clean Up Australia Day event this Sunday, call Cath Campbell, the local Whitsunday Catchment Landcare Co-ordinator, on 0408 187 944 or check out the group's Facebook page.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  clean up australia day landcare national parks and wildlife reef catchments whitsunday regional council whitsundays

