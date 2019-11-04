Ruby’s cryptic posts for ex Jess

Ruby Rose has shared a series of cryptic posts about "real relationships" and "fighting for love", days after her ex, Jessica Origliasso announced her engagement to partner Kai Carlton.

"A real relationship has fights," said one of the posts Rose shared, possibly referencing her acrimonious split from the Veronicas star last year.

Another meme stated, "We fall in love with three people in our lifetime," to which Rose added "I love this" before posting it to her 14.4 million fans.

Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso pictured before their messy split in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Another cryptic post read: "When nails grow long, we cut nails not fingers. Similarly when misunderstanding grow up, cut your ego, not your relationship."

Rose also shared a post that said: "Maybe they will choose you … maybe they won't. But none of it matters if you choose yourself."

Last week, Origliasso announced via Instagram she was engaged to her trans male partner Kai Carlton on their one-year anniversary.

“A real relationship has fights”, one of the posts Rose shared began, possibly pointing to her acrimonious split from Jessica Origliasso last year. Picture: Instagram

Another of Ruby Rose’s posts. Picture: Instagram

Another of the star’s cryptic posts. Picture: Instagram

"Happy one year & THE REST OF MY LIFE with you [Kai]," she wrote.

"I've been happy crying for two hours. I've never felt so full."

The couple got together in November 2018, seven months after Origliasso split with Rose.

Rose and Origliasso had a volatile relationship, with Origliasso telling Kyle and Jackie O last year their union was "very complex".

"I'm still trying to come to terms with the reality of it every day so it's really hard to explain to anybody," the singer said.

"There was just so much that happened, so much that I can't even get into it."

They eventually split in April, 2018.

Things went even more sour between the former lovers, shifting into the public domain after Origliasso posted a photo of her kissing her new love at sister Lisa's wedding in November, 2018.

Rose commented on the post: "Congratulations, so happy for you both."

Origliasso responded, accusing Rose of private "continued harassment".

"I have requested you not contact me for over four months now," Origliasso wrote.

Jessica Origliasso accused Ruby Rose of “continued harassment”. Picture: Getty Images

"You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment.

"That is news to me," Rose responded.

Origliasso then posted a quote to her Instagram story about "entitlement" and "conditional love" and "toxic people".

Ruby Rose with Lisa (left) and Jessica Origliasso. The trio had a very public and bitter falling out. Picture: Instagram

Rose also had a fractured relationship with Origliasso's twin sister, Lisa.

In 2017, Rose had a spat with Lisa, about remarks Lisa made in the months leading up to Australia's same-sex marriage plebiscite.

In a since deleted tweet, Rose had a crack at her then girlfriend's twin sister for celebrating the Yes vote result on same-sex marriage, accusing her of voicing her own doubts about the issue in the preceding months.

"So glad to see Lisa Origliasso screaming in excitement about the yes vote after telling us she thinks we should feel 'lucky' we don't get stoned to death like they do in other countries and get over it a few months ago … Really warms my heart," Rose tweeted.

She ended the tweet with an eye roll emoji.

Lisa responded on Twitter, denying she held views that were intolerant towards same-sex marriage and stating she would continue to show "unwavering support for the LGBTI community".