Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

PM forced into embarrassing apology

8th Dec 2020 5:24 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM

Scott Morrison has apologised to Kevin Rudd over claims he has repeatedly left and re-entered Australia throughout the pandemic.

Mr Rudd took issue with a comment Mr Morrison made on Monday afternoon when he was questioned over why Tony Abbott and Alexander Downer had been able to "leave and re-enter (Australia) multiple times this year".

In his response, Mr Morrison claimed Mr Rudd "has done the same thing".

The comment infuriated the former PM, who blasted it as an "utter falsehood".

"I have not left Australia since returning home from New York in March. I haven't even left Queensland. The Morrison Government's own records will prove this," Mr Rudd said in a statement.

"Mr Morrison's suggestion that I have claimed a rare quarantine place for myself, knowing that it would deprive a fellow Australian of the opportunity to be home for Christmas, is insulting."

The Prime Minister has written to the clerk of the House of Representatives to correct the record and to apologise to Mr Rudd, a spokesman for Mr Morrison told the Guardian.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks kevin riudd pm politics quarantine scott morrison travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld road toll rises to highest in years

        Premium Content Qld road toll rises to highest in years

        News The heartbroken parents of a young man who killed four people and himself in a horror crash have pleaded with motorist to change their driving habits.

        • 8th Dec 2020 5:03 AM
        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years

        • 8th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Dad to spend Christmas in jail after police find 215g weed

        Premium Content Dad to spend Christmas in jail after police find 215g weed

        Crime Magistrate says a message needs to be sent to Midge Point man after he committed...

        • 8th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
        Wake of Grosvenor tragedy gives hope for burns survivors

        Premium Content Wake of Grosvenor tragedy gives hope for burns survivors

        Health How the blast of May 2020 will improve treatment and the lives of burns survivors...

        • 8th Dec 2020 5:00 AM