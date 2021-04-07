Menu
Tommy Raudonikis dies: Rugby league legend loses long cancer battle
Rugby League

Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

by Dean Ritchie
7th Apr 2021 9:54 AM
Rugby league great Tommy Raudonikis has died.

Raudonikis, 70, endured a long battle with cancer.

One of rugby league's great characters, Raudonikis played 24 matches for NSW and 20 Tests for Australia.

"The club is in deep mourning," Wests Ashfield CEO, Simon Cook said. "He will always be a legend of the Magpies."

Colourful character and legendary player Tommy Raudonikis has passed away.
Raudonikis was a champion Wests and Newtown halfback, playing for the Jets in the 1981 grand final.

He had fought testicular cancer after suffering a quadruple heart surgery. Raudonikis was then diagnosed with throat cancer.

Wests Tigers and the NRL will release a statement about Raudonikis's death this morning.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis dies, aged 70

