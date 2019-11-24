Menu
Steve Morris with his twin sons Josh and Brett.
Rugby League

Rugby league’s best father-son combinations

by The Oracle
24th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
Counting down the best father-and-son combinations in rugby league since 1960:

15. FINCH: We tend to forget Brett played 330 first-grade matches, while dad Robert (right) is a two-time premiership winner at St George.

14. SIRONEN: Paul was one of the most destructive forwards of his era. Son Curtis is in career-best form and his other boy Bailey is on the rise.

13. CLEARY: Ivan and Nathan not only look the same, they are both unassuming, workmanlike characters and excellent goal kickers.

 

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary with his son Nathan Cleary. Picture: Jonathan Ng
12. HOPOATE: Will was always going to be put under the spotlight when following in his father John's footsteps. On the field, they were like chalk and cheese.

11. HUGHES: Garry won a title at Canterbury in 1980 and his three sons Steven, Glen and Corey played in grand finals, the latter two winning premiership rings.

10. LANG: Son Martin played his entire career under his father John, at Cronulla before winning a premiership with Penrith in 2003.

9. GROTHE: They shared the same Christian name of Eric and the same desire to trample over opposition.

8. MacDOUGALL: Gill was a hard-running centre who represented NSW. His boys Ben and Luke played first grade and Adam reached the game's highest level.

7. PEARCE: We can finally say it about Wayne and Mitchell … the only father and son to win a State of Origin series.

6. SATTLER: Both have had moments that will remain in grand final folklore: dad John's broken jaw in the 1970 decider and Scott's copybook tackle in 2003.

 

Scott Sattler and John Sattler both enjoyed grand final highlights.
5. YOUNG: Craig and Dean won premierships at the Dragons, played Origin and represented their country.

4. MULLINS: If not for injury, Bill would have played for Australia like his talented son Brett. Between them, they won four premierships.

3. RAPER: Being the son of an Immortal, John, was never going to be easy. Aaron achieved a lot during his nine-year career, including playing a Test match.

2. ROGERS: Steve (pictured) was the prince of centres, one of the all-time greats. His son Mat certainly made his old man proud with a brilliant career spanning 17 seasons.

1. MORRIS: Steve and his sons Brett and Josh have played a combined 787 first-grade matches, scoring a phenomenal 415 tries between them. They won premierships, played Origin and represented their country.

