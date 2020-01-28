Menu
Shannon Pary was one of the stars of the Rio Olmympics where the women’s sevens side won gold. Pic: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu.
Rugby Union

Rugby Sevens women back in great shape for gold

by Amanda Lulham
28th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
They might not have won a world series event for two years but Shannon Parry has no doubt the Australian women's Rugby Sevens can perform when it matters most - on the Olympic stage.

Parry said trying times in the wake of Australia's Rio Olympic gold medal has made the team stronger and more resilient than ever.

 

Rugby Sevens gun Shannon Parry is chasing selection at a second Olympic Games this year. Pic: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu.
"There is no doubt that post Rio the squad went into a bit of a lull. A bit of a low moment,'' Parry said.

"We struggled to find form. Those trying times have lead us to where we are now and we are definitely finding the form we need to be.

"Those two years, 2017 and 2018, we didn't get the results. But we have turned the corner now. We are in great shape.''

The Australians will put lessons learned to the test in one of their biggest events leading into the Tokyo Olympics of the year - the Sydney Sevens at Bankwest Stadium.

"For us, really only having the opportunity to play a handful of times here, the Sydney Sevens are just fantastic,'' said the 30-year-old rugby stalwart who lives at Maroubra, trains at Moore Park and will be at Bankwest Stadium for the event.

 

Shannon Parry was a standout for Australia at the Rio Olympics.
"It's a brilliant platform for men and women to be playing on the same stage as well.

"Leading into the Olympics it's a way we can promote ourselves better as well because we want people to support us, know us.

"It's also loads of fun.

"And any time you play at home you want to win.''

The last time Australian won either the mens or women's title at the Sydney even was back in 2018

Last year the women's team finished second after going down to New Zealand 34-10 in the final.

The women's sevens side is one of Australia's major chances for Olympic team gold in Tokyo in September.

The Sydney Sevens event runs from February 1-2.

