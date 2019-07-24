Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richmond MP Justine Elliot has called on the government to rule out a nuclear power station for Northern NSW.
Richmond MP Justine Elliot has called on the government to rule out a nuclear power station for Northern NSW. ERIK S. LESSER
Politics

Rule out a nuclear power station for northern NSW: Elliot

Rebecca Lollback
by
24th Jul 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot has called on the Federal Government to rule out the possibility of a nuclear power station on the Northern Rivers.

During question time in parliament on Tuesday, Ms Elliot asked: "My question is to the Minister for Energy. Does he rule out a nuclear power station being built in northern New South Wales or on the Gold Coast?"

Energy Minister Angus Taylor responded, saying he was "delighted" to receive the question from the Oppositon, "because during the election campaign they steadfastly refused to answer questions about their real plan, which was to establish a carbon tax, double the price of electricity and triple the price of gas for all Australians".

After repeated interjections, Speaker Tony Smith ordered Solomon MP Luke Gosling to leave the chamber.

"The government's priority is getting energy prices down for all Australians, hard-working households and small businesses, while we keep the lights on," Mr Taylor said.

"We've steadfastly said that we will focus on outcomes, not the fuel source."

"We currently have a moratorium on nuclear power generation in Australia, and the government has no plans to change that.

"We always approach these things with an open mind."

Opposition members then interjected, but Mr Taylor continued, saying the governemnt did not plan to change the moratorium.

"It's as simple as that. That's the position.

"But I'll tell you what we will do.

"We will steadfastly focus on affordable, reliable energy for all Australians and we will not put in place policies that are going to double the price of electricity and triple the price of gas, as those opposite proposed at the last election."

More Stories

federal government justine elliot nuclear power politics
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman with 'terrible history' steals from Airlie boutique

    premium_icon Woman with 'terrible history' steals from Airlie boutique

    Crime 'You're in more trouble than the early settlers': Magistrate warns mum

    WET AND WILD: Bowen Offshore Superboats make a splash

    premium_icon WET AND WILD: Bowen Offshore Superboats make a splash

    Water Sports Bowen welcomes Offshore Superboats to town.

    MP calls for French TV crew to be deported after blockade

    premium_icon MP calls for French TV crew to be deported after blockade

    Politics 'These French environmental activists are not welcome here'

    GALLERY: Up close and personal with Bowen's beach landing

    premium_icon GALLERY: Up close and personal with Bowen's beach landing

    People and Places Were you snapped at the Talisman Sabre 2019 exercise?