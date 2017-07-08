23°
News

Rum Bar nominated as top 10 in country

Dane Lillingstone | 8th Jul 2017 12:37 PM
PERFECT MIX: Mark 'Dr Rum' Wyatt is ecstatic the Rum Bar has been nominated as one of the 10 finalists for 2017's Rum Bar of the Year industry award.
PERFECT MIX: Mark 'Dr Rum' Wyatt is ecstatic the Rum Bar has been nominated as one of the 10 finalists for 2017's Rum Bar of the Year industry award. Dane Lillingstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"EVERY rum has a story. It's not just a drink, it's liquid history,” the Rum Bar's Mark Wyatt says.

Perhaps it's that passion behind the popular Airlie Beach bar that has led it to being nominated as one of the top 10 in Australia for the second year running.

Mr Wyatt, or Dr Rum as he is affectionately known, said being nominated for "Rum Bar of the Year” by the Australian Bar Awards, wasn't just recognition for they're work, it was a step towards promoting the Whitsundays.

"It's a small bar in Airlie Beach and we're being recognised on an international scale,” he said.

"From very humble beginnings...(operating out of a 'hole in a wall on Airlie Beach's esplanade') it's just great for the region. (We) don't look at as an award for the rum bar, we look at it like an award for the region.

"We're not in competition with other bars, we're in competition with other regions like Port Douglas and Noosa who are on that foodie map.”

Dr Rum said their nomination was a great way to try and help push the Whitsundays into becoming a foodie destination.

Mark 'Dr Rum' Wyatt at the Rum Bar.
Mark 'Dr Rum' Wyatt at the Rum Bar. Dane Lillingstone

Just over a decade ago, Dr Rum opened up Australia's first completely rum dedicated bar. Now the Rum Bar has been featured in everything from Queensland Weekender to the UK's Daily Mail. Located at Fish D'vine, the bar stocks hundreds of different types of rums from all over the world and their mojito has been voted online as one of the world's best.

The recipe for his success?

"Being a bit of lunatic... (and) believing in what you're doing and just keep pushing it forward,” he said.

The Bar Awards are on September 19 in Sydney.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Whitsundays can still hold 'perfect wedding'

Whitsundays can still hold 'perfect wedding'

Despite Daydream closing, one couple still managed their dream wedding.

Mika's makin' a treat

BARBECUE BEAUTY: Mika at Airlie Beach features a delicious Brazilian themed menu.

Enjoy delicious food with a view.

Airlie Beach Running Festival is bringing the bling

RUN BLING: Airlie Beach Running Festival event director Tim Oberg shows off the 2017 finishers' medal.

Running Fest right around the corner.

Airlie Beach foreshore wins State Government funding

State Development Minister and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dr Anthony Lynham was in Airlie Beach today.

Airlie Beach foreshore wins State Government funding.

Local Partners

Red emperor a tasty reward

Cyclone knocks numbers, so head to deeper waters.

Airlie festival calls for local entries

LOCAL CALL: Local yacht, Storm, at the 2016 Airlie Beach Race Week.

Airlie festival calls for local entries.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

GABI Dunn’s boyfriend Jeff broke up with her just after they’d gone to prom together. So she got to work and did something about it.

Robert Downey Jr interview 2017 for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr in a scene from the movie Captain America: Civil War.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is still top dog in the Marvel Universe

Amy Schumer posts full-on photo for 'National Bikini Day'

HAPPY National Bikini Day, everybody.

Karl’s been threatening to leave Today for years

Ben Fordham's farewell from Today show in 2014.

BEN Fordham reveals that Karl Stefanovic’s been threatening to walk.

Reynolds’ hilarious response to heartbroken fan

Reynolds had the perfect response for a fan whose boyfriend left her heartbroken.

Ryan Reynolds sticks up for heartbroken fan after break-up.

Dessert gamble leaves MasterChef judges ‘bamboozled’

Callan Smith has left MasterChef after a ‘bonkers’ dessert.

Callan Smith eliminated after plating “bonkers” sushi dessert.

Nine confirms: McLeod's Daughters reunion is possible

The way they were: Banas with McLeod’s Daughters co-stars Simmone Jade Mackinnon, Abi Tucker, Doris Younane and Gillian Elexy in 2007.

“Watch this space ...”

From $210,000 Kookaburra Rise Semi- Acreage

Kookarburra Rise, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Located in the Whitsundays' picturesque Cannon Valley, Kookaburra Rise is a new ... From $210,000

Located in the Whitsundays' picturesque Cannon Valley, Kookaburra Rise is a new semi-acreage estate featuring twenty generous-sized housing lots for those wanting...

Lot 14 -Over 3,000 m2 Flat - Land, Minutes From Town

Lot 14 Lyndon Court, Kookaburra Rise, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This flat block of land is ideally located in Lyndon Court, only ... $210,000

This flat block of land is ideally located in Lyndon Court, only a few minutes' drive from all the convenience of town living. The lot is generously- sized at...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

UNDER OFFER

17 Blackcurrant Drive, Hideaway Bay 4800

Residential Land This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of ... UNDER OFFER

This beautiful oceanfront 800m2 block is absolutely breathtaking, this picturesque piece of land has sweeping views out across the beautiful Cape Gloucester ...

A well located one acre block backing onto bushland

4 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Brand new to the market, this 4126sqm block allows the buyer plenty ... $187,500

Brand new to the market, this 4126sqm block allows the buyer plenty of area to build the dream home in a ultra convenient location. The land offers a large parcel...

Under Contract - Receiver and Manager Sale: Restaurant

34/115 Shingley Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Commercial Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An ... Under Contract

Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An opportunity exists to purchase 496sqm* within the Shingley Beach Resort, located in Airlie...

Owner moving over seas so the house has to go!

7 Scarlet Gum Crescent, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 Offers from...

The price was $565,000, now we are looking for offers above $499,000, this is an incredible buy. The owners have booked their flights to move overseas forcing the...

Rare Opportunity with Spectacular Views

Lot 3 Conway Road, Conway 4800

Residential Land Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons ... $180,000

Imagine the spectacular water views of Proserpine River, an outlook to Wilsons Beach and Midge Point in your backyard. Only a short half hour drive to Cannonvale...

A huge price reduction - Now is the time to buy in Regatta Waters

Lot 6 Spyglass Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need ... $179,500

Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need to be quick to inspect what we feel is the best positioned vacant block left in the...

This is an incredible price for a house like this!

49 Twin Creek Court, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 $429,000

The decision has been made to sell this near new 4 bedroom home and to make a faster sale, the owner has slashed over $20,000 of the price this week. Priced well...

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!