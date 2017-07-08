Rum Bar nominated as top 10 in country

PERFECT MIX: Mark 'Dr Rum' Wyatt is ecstatic the Rum Bar has been nominated as one of the 10 finalists for 2017's Rum Bar of the Year industry award.

"EVERY rum has a story. It's not just a drink, it's liquid history,” the Rum Bar's Mark Wyatt says.

Perhaps it's that passion behind the popular Airlie Beach bar that has led it to being nominated as one of the top 10 in Australia for the second year running.

Mr Wyatt, or Dr Rum as he is affectionately known, said being nominated for "Rum Bar of the Year” by the Australian Bar Awards, wasn't just recognition for they're work, it was a step towards promoting the Whitsundays.

"It's a small bar in Airlie Beach and we're being recognised on an international scale,” he said.

"From very humble beginnings...(operating out of a 'hole in a wall on Airlie Beach's esplanade') it's just great for the region. (We) don't look at as an award for the rum bar, we look at it like an award for the region.

"We're not in competition with other bars, we're in competition with other regions like Port Douglas and Noosa who are on that foodie map.”

Dr Rum said their nomination was a great way to try and help push the Whitsundays into becoming a foodie destination.

Just over a decade ago, Dr Rum opened up Australia's first completely rum dedicated bar. Now the Rum Bar has been featured in everything from Queensland Weekender to the UK's Daily Mail. Located at Fish D'vine, the bar stocks hundreds of different types of rums from all over the world and their mojito has been voted online as one of the world's best.

The recipe for his success?

"Being a bit of lunatic... (and) believing in what you're doing and just keep pushing it forward,” he said.

The Bar Awards are on September 19 in Sydney.