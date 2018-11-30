Rumble at the Reef a knockout event

KNOCKOUT EVENT: WMA's Blair Frew (right) toppled Killean Kavanagh by unanimous decision at Rumble at the Reef on Saturday.

KNOCKOUT EVENT: WMA's Blair Frew (right) toppled Killean Kavanagh by unanimous decision at Rumble at the Reef on Saturday. Alison Langevad Photography

BLOOD, sweat and tears combined as friends and strangers went head-to-head for Whitsunday Martial Arts' Rumble at the Reef on Saturday.

The sell-out event attracted fighters from across Queensland for 13 bouts of intense, amateur boxing accompanied by the resounding roar of spectators.

Eleven WMA fighters went into the ring, eight making their debut.

WMA's Rikki-Lee Marrett and Bec Weall opened the event with an exhibition bout after Marrett's opponent withdrew due to a broken leg.

Townsville boxer Codi Tata went down with a Technical Knockout (TKO) delivered by opponent Kieran Manning (Townsville) in fight two.

WMA's Jeremy Graham claimed victory by unanimous decision in his maiden fight against Reon Moyle of Brisbane.

The weathered Royal Navy veteran said he knew Moyle was going to come out swinging.

"First round I wasn't really sticking it to him. Then the coaches said just get in there and give him a couple of really hard flurries and he'll back off, which he did,” he said.

"But when you doing that you're in range yourself. So I just had to keep the gloves up and ride it out.”

WMA coach Dan Zealand said Graham showed an incredible display of self-belief, coming off the back of a 10-week boxing course prior to his debut.

"It takes guts to jump in and compete after 10 weeks training. It was just a matter of getting him into the ring and letting him do what they do,” Zealand said.

"The first round, he was spending too long trying to feel his opponent out. Whether it was a tactic of his, I don't quite know.

"We had a chat to him and said: 'You've got to pull the trigger here' and then he clawed back the second round and won the third quite convincingly.

"It was a real come-from-behind win.”

Away fighters Brayden Brown and Lachlan Dick faced off in the fourth bout with Brown delivering a TKO to end the bout.

Friendly rivalry emerged in fight five as WMA mates Guy Chojnacki and Josh Shield went head to head in an exhibition round.

Chris Smith (WMA) was named victor by unanimous decision over Mark Gore (Sunshine Coast), while local fighter Trev Ritchie went down to Shane Karkoe (Brisbane) in the following bout.

Phillip Lee (Townsville) delivered a TKO to Amirul Conran (Sunshine Coast) in impressive fashion.

The ninth bout saw Trent Elson (WMA) claim a convincing victory by unanimous decision over Carl Chadwick (Townsville) in the "Fight of the Night”.

Zealand described it as "an absolute war”.

"Carl had more experience than Trent and Carl took that fight last minute because Trent's original opponent pulled out a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

"Trent was a bit hesitant but he accepted and boxed really well. They both went into deep water trying to keep up the pace.”

Jarvis Rich (Sunshine Coast) toppled Kieran Austin (WMA) in the tenth bout by unanimous decision, then Declan Wolfinden submit to Jahviah Croft in fight 11.

Blair Frew (WMA) claimed victory over Killean Kavanagh (away) and Brian Ah Kew wrapped up the fight night with a win over Jake Laurence (WMA).

Zealand said he and fellow coach Anton Zafir couldn't be prouder of the WMA fighters.

"No one took a backwards step. Every single person left every thing in the ring,” he said.

"Their conduct inside and outside of the ring with their opponents was a very good representation of WMA and martial arts in Queensland.”